Idaho State

3 things to know this morning – January 4, 2023

By Zach Glancy
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Bryan Kohberger arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania yesterday, where he waived extradition. The suspect in the November killings will soon be transported back to Idaho to face first degree murder charges.

2. The Bannock County Adult Probation and Pre-Trial Department is now using a public safety assessment to evaluate people charged with a crime. The information will help arraignment judges determine if the defendant may be released pre-trial.

3. Many areas throughout Idaho have high levels of Radon, an odorless, clear gas, known for causing lung cancer after long term exposure. Idaho authorities are reminding everyone to get their homes tested for Radon every few years.

