susanvillestuff.com
Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!
The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen College Offering Hands-On Cattle Reproduction Classes This Weekend
You can earn your ABS Artificial Insemination Certification and 1.5 units of college credit at a four-day course being offered beginning this Friday at Lassen Community College. The Cattle Reproduction Class will offer hands-on, practical learning with cattle onsite. The class, which is being held January 6th, 7th, 8th and...
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Women of the Honey Lake Valley
In Honey Lake Valley, women got an early start showing their worth. Most of them had been transplanted several times before reaching the valley, and with each new domicile, they settled in and tried their best to deal with things and make improvements. Women made houses into homes. As Samuel...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 5, 1943
The J.T. Sharp ranch near Johnstonville, compromising 180 acres, has been sold to F.J. Davis, Sr., and F.J. Davis, Jr., Susanville Physicians. Clifford Smith, proprietor of the Mt. Lassen Barber Shop, acquired the property several months ago, but in anticipation of navy duty sold the ranch and closed his barber shop. He is now awaiting call to duty.
susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 5th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy....
susanvillestuff.com
California DFW Offering Traditional Hunter Safety Courses
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be offering traditional hunter education courses at the Janesville Fire Hall on January 28th and February 4th. Both sessions run from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. and all students must attend both days of instruction. Students are required to obtain a California GO ID...
Plumas County News
Plumas prepares for 4 more days of stormy weather
Is this the proverbial calm before the storm? It appears to be. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Plumas County that begins at 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and lasts through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The first portion of the storm, Saturday into Sunday,...
susanvillestuff.com
Attic Fire in Susanville Home Displaces Two Occupants and a Cat
Two Susanville residents and a cat were forced out of their home Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out in the attic of a residence at 130 Hall Street. According to details provided by the Susanville Fire Department, at around 1:45p.m., Engine 621 responded to the home for a report of smoke coming from the roof.
susanvillestuff.com
Eugene” Gene” Williams Pasqua – December 29, 2022
Eugene” Gene” Williams Pasqua honorably walked on this past Thursday, December 29, 2022, while in the comfort of his own home. His family and many friends will remember Gene as being larger than life and always willing to share colorful stories and historical insights with those blessed to spend time with him.
actionnewsnow.com
Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
actionnewsnow.com
Boil water notice for Shasta County Service Area #3
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:40 P.M. UPDATE - County Officials at the Department of Public Works issued a boil water notice due to County Service Area #3 at Castella being out of water. In conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board and the Division of Drinking Water, county officials...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Another Key Employee Banished from Shasta County Position: ‘I was never accused of anything’
Editor’s note: Please join me in an enthusiastic welcome of journalist George Winship, and his first story on A News Cafe. Even casual observers of Shasta County government are increasingly alarmed by the number of key administrators and analysts vacating their positions of employment and leaving their respective departments without strong and proven leaders.
actionnewsnow.com
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
actionnewsnow.com
Local emergency proclamation issued in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has issued a local emergency proclamation due to the ongoing storm hitting Northern California. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking proactive steps to ensure regulations that may hinder response and recovery efforts are waived,” said Andy Pickett, Butte County Chief Administrative Officer said. “The emergency proclamation also provides access to financial assistance opportunities for reimbursement of costs associated to response and recovery.”
Plumas County News
Arrest made in delivery truck theft
An arrest has been made in the Dec. 22 incident involving a stolen delivery vehicle. The California Highway Patrol announced today that Jeremy Jason King, 42, of Crescent Mills, has been arrested. The CHP acknowledged the assistance of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and Probation personnel for their assistance. King’s...
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney's Office has identified the man they say was involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Gridley Monday. The suspect, 43-year-old Baltazar Rubio of Gridley, was killed after authorities say that he pointed a stolen semi-automatic pistol at a Gridley Police officer in an alleyway near Magnolia Street.
