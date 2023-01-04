BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO