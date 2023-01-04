Read full article on original website
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
One Third of People Who Drop Out of Hepatitis C Care Can Be Reengaged in Treatment
Patient navigation and care coordination are central to relinking people to hepatitis C care and treatment. Using these strategies, 31% of people who were lost to follow-up restarted care and 19% started treatment, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection often results in...
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
US becomes first country in the world to approve gamechanger Alzheimer's drug lecanemab
The FDA has greenlit the drug developed by the Tokyo, Japan, company Eisai in partnership with America's Biogen. It slowed Alzheimer's by around 27 percent over 18 months.
Fentanyl is now ‘integrated’ into our lives, thanks to our open southern border and progressive fads
New York’s — and America’s — No. 1 public health crisis has officially gotten worse: 60% of all fake prescription drug pills seized in the US in 2022 contained fentanyl. That’s up from 40% in 2021. Per federal data, the drug is involved in almost two-thirds of the roughly 102,000 annual overdose deaths nationwide. In the city, it’s over 80% of more than 2,800 OD fatalities for the latest 12 months on record, up 125% since 2016. The national increase of 75% since 2016 has helped drive American life expectancy down to its lowest level in 25 years. This is a catastrophe,...
FDA Approves Twice-Yearly Sunlenca for People With Drug-Resistant HIV
On December 22, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir) as a new option for treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV who are unable to maintain viral suppression on their current antiretroviral regimen. Sunlenca is also approved in the United Kingdom, Europe and Canada. The approval does not include first-time HIV treatment or pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), though Sunlenca is being studied for these indications.
New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...
Corporate Partners Launch New Coalition to Help End HIV in the U.S.
This content is from Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House. Since the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) was released one year ago, I’ve often remarked that it is a national strategy, not just a federal one, and in order to achieve the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030 we need the participation of all sectors of society. So, for me, a highlight of last week’s observance of World AIDS Day was a roundtable meeting I hosted focused on accelerating public-private partnerships to end the HIV epidemic.
Study: 1 in 4 adults with chronic pain turning to cannabis
More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. Researchers at Michigan Medicine surveyed 1,661 adults last spring with chronic pain who lived in one of the 36 states with active medical cannabis programs…
NIAID Pandemic Autopsy Study Fosters Long COVID Treatment Trial
Autopsies of 44 people who died from COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic showed researchers that disease-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus spread throughout the body – beyond just a respiratory disease – and remained in tissue for months. The study, from the National Institutes of Health and published...
Two NIAID Studies Highlight COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Potential
Roughly two years ago, when people began receiving shots in the arm of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, scientists said that their work would continue, striving to improve COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and delivery. Two recent NIAID studies reinforce that mission. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved, so has scientists’ knowledge of how...
Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits.
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid [nirmatrelvir/ritonavir] for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with COVID-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long COVID. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
Research shows people with latent tuberculosis infection are more prone to inflammation
Newly published research from the University of Cincinnati finds that people with latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) have more inflammation and could be at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease. The research was published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Roughly 25% of the world population has LTBI, a state where the...
FDA Approves Long-Acting Medication for People With Multidrug-Resistant HIV
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a new type of medication for the most common variant of HIV, HIV-1 (human immunodeficiency virus type 1). Lenacapavir is designed for heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV who are not able to adequately manage the virus with their...
Risk for SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection increased for cancer patients
Patients with cancer have an increased risk for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) breakthrough infection and worse outcomes, with the highest risk seen for patients with hematologic cancer, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Oncology. Inna Y. Gong, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of...
As Legal Cannabis Expands, More Kids Are Getting Sick From Edibles
As more U.S. states legalize marijuana, products like cannabis edibles are becoming readily available. A new study reports U.S. poison control centers recorded more than 7,000 cases of children ages 6 and younger who accidentally consumed cannabis edibles from 2017 to 2021. Parents, caregivers, and concerned adults with access to...
Infant ocular lesions consistent with congenital Zika virus infection are rare
Review of: Fundus changes in the offspring of mothers with confirmed Zika virus infection during pregnancy in French Guiana, Guadeloupe, and Martinique, French West Indies. Merle H, Chassery M, Béral L, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, September 2022. Zika virus infection during pregnancy is unlikely to result in Zika-related ocular...
Early-Stage Melanoma Micrometastases: Outcomes and Risk Stratification
The following is a summary of “Clinical Outcomes and Risk Stratification of Early-Stage Melanoma Micrometastases From an International Multicenter Study: Implications for the Management of American Joint Committee on Cancer IIIA Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Oncology by Moncrieff et al. There was a debate...
North America Adult Incontinence Products Market to Reach USD 5645.43 Million by 2031
North America adult incontinence products market recorded a revenue of US$ 2,952.52 million in 2022 and is forecast to exceed a market valuation of US$ 5,645.43 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.62% during the projection period from 2023 to 2031. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-adult-incontinence-products-market.
