Monthly Crime Statistics from the Susanville Police Department

Officers from the Susanville Police Department responded to more than 1,350 incidents in the month of December according to statistics released this week by Police Chief Ryan Cochran. 415 calls for service, 955 officer initiated incidents, 740 business and building checks and thirteen vehicle and pedestrian checks comprised the 1,370...
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 10th

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Heavy snow in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Highs 33 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Gold Run Realty Real Estate Listings for January 8th

This week we are pleased to welcome Sue Cenotti to our Gold Run Realty family. Sue moved from Napa to Janesville in 1994 and has worked in and around the real estate industry since 2004 and most recently as part of the Lassen Association of Realtors staff. We are so pleased to add Sue’s decades of experience to ours affirming the notion that “Choosing the right Realtor makes all the Difference!”
Congratulations to our Pizza Factory Winner David A Park

Congratulations to David A Park! Win a free large one-topping pizza from either the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory and you could be our pizza winner – it’s super easy! Just scroll down and use our handy entry form. You can enter once per day from each email address. We’ll announce our weekly winner right here next Monday morning.
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for January 9, 2023

Lassen County Chamber of Commerce has recently updated its website, conveniently giving members their own member portal to make payments, upload events to the community calendar or simply chat with us. A “Members Only” email was sent out; if you did not receive one or need assistance, please get in touch with the Chamber office. Visit www.lassencountychamber.org to view the new look!
Last Chance to Enter This Week’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!

Good morning! Here is your last chance to enter for tomorrow’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations!. You could be our pizza winner – it’s easy! Just scroll down and use our...
