Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Body cam footage of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with vehicle
A Salt Lake City Police Officer is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man. According to court documents Thomas Caygle is facing two charges including aggravated assault.
ABC 4
Community Mourns Loss of Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By 17-Year-Old
A high school student was allegedly shot dead by a 17-year-old last night. Community Mourns Loss of Girl Allegedly Shot Dead …. A high school student was allegedly shot dead by a 17-year-old last night. Ogden’s Race for Mayor is in Full-Swing. Two candidates for Ogden mayor have officially...
ksl.com
2 men ordered to stand trial for killing man in his truck, throwing body on Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY — Third District Judge Patrick Corum ordered two men to stand trial for aggravated murder on Thursday, determining there was sufficient evidence they killed a man and left his body along Bangerter Highway. Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24, and Raul Jaimes Cortez, 31, will stand trial for...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City police investigating alleged assault by two boys against California man
SALT LAKE CITY — A couple visiting Salt Lake City recounts an unsettling and scary encounter, claiming two young boys physically attacked the husband after shooting him several times with what looked to be pellet guns. The injuries were serious enough to send him to the hospital, and now...
susanvillestuff.com
Monthly Crime Statistics from the Susanville Police Department
Officers from the Susanville Police Department responded to more than 1,350 incidents in the month of December according to statistics released this week by Police Chief Ryan Cochran. 415 calls for service, 955 officer initiated incidents, 740 business and building checks and thirteen vehicle and pedestrian checks comprised the 1,370...
kjzz.com
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
kjzz.com
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 10th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Heavy snow in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Highs 33 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
Gizmodo
Who Is Planting Weird Antennas All Over the Foothills of Salt Lake City?
Try to figure this one out: it would appear that somebody is installing antenna-equipped rigs all over the foothills of Salt Lake City. Local government officials are stumped as to who is responsible or what the rigs are for. They also seem to be pretty annoyed to have to keep taking the shit down.
susanvillestuff.com
Community Calendar Brought to you by CASA of Lassen Family Services January 9 – January 16
Lassen Union High School District Adult Programs – Diploma Gold – meets Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30-8:30 pm at 814 Cottage Street. For questions, please call Zeane’ Barber at 530.257.2703. Monday, January 9. Lassen Family Services Budgeting Class is held every Monday from 4:00 – 5:00p.m.,...
susanvillestuff.com
Gold Run Realty Real Estate Listings for January 8th
This week we are pleased to welcome Sue Cenotti to our Gold Run Realty family. Sue moved from Napa to Janesville in 1994 and has worked in and around the real estate industry since 2004 and most recently as part of the Lassen Association of Realtors staff. We are so pleased to add Sue’s decades of experience to ours affirming the notion that “Choosing the right Realtor makes all the Difference!”
susanvillestuff.com
Congratulations to our Pizza Factory Winner David A Park
Congratulations to David A Park! Win a free large one-topping pizza from either the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory and you could be our pizza winner – it’s super easy! Just scroll down and use our handy entry form. You can enter once per day from each email address. We’ll announce our weekly winner right here next Monday morning.
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for January 9, 2023
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce has recently updated its website, conveniently giving members their own member portal to make payments, upload events to the community calendar or simply chat with us. A “Members Only” email was sent out; if you did not receive one or need assistance, please get in touch with the Chamber office. Visit www.lassencountychamber.org to view the new look!
susanvillestuff.com
Last Chance to Enter This Week’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!
Good morning! Here is your last chance to enter for tomorrow’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations!. You could be our pizza winner – it’s easy! Just scroll down and use our...
Comments / 0