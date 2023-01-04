Read full article on original website
Ole Miss women put unbeaten SEC record on the line tonight versus Vanderbilt
The Ole Miss women are back in action tonight at 6 p.m. CT when they host Vanderbilt in SEC action at the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss (13-2, 2-0 SEC) is on a roll, having won six in a row and its first two SEC games (Auburn, at Mississippi State), while Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2 SEC) sort of limps into the match. The Commodores were beaten soundly by Mississippi State (72-44) and LSU (88-63).
Auburn's Arkansas natives looking forward to playing Razorbacks
Auburn returns to action at Neville Arena where the Tigers will take on the 13th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.
Ole Miss offers nation's top 2025 safety Anquon Fegans
Ole Miss has joined the pursuit of the nation's top safety from the 2025 class. Anquon Fegans, a 6-1, 180-pounder out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., is a five-star prospect rated as America's No. 1 safety and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama's 2025 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the nation's No. 1 safety and the No. 3 player in Alabama by the 247Sports exclusive rankings and is considered a four-star prospect.
Barnes marvels at Vols' Josh Heupel prioritizing family during Bama week
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes already felt he had a good feel for Vols football coach Josh Heupel, and he liked him. He really, really like him. When Heupel called Barnes the Wednesday before Tennessee’s football game against Alabama, though, Barnes’ thoughts on the matter were cemented. Three...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Browns announce playing status for veteran pass rusher
Cleveland Browns' defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has officially been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale in Pittsburgh.
NFL Coaching Carousel: Latest Rumors on Candidates, Potential Openings
Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh could be at the front of the line for owners, as well as a talented group of offensive and defensive coaches. Expect the action to be hot and heavy after Week 18.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Aztecs get defensive lineman from Oklahoma State
San Diego State adds super senior Samuela Tuihalamaka, a 6-foot-1, 304-pounder from Riverside, to front line that must replace all three starters
Rick Barnes updates the status of Josiah-Jordan James for No. 8 Tennessee's game at South Carolina
Josiah-Jordan James will be available to play in No. 8 Tennessee’s game at South Carolina on Saturday, according to head coach Rick Barnes. The status of the senior wing was updated before Friday’s practice at Pratt Pavilion. “He probably wanted to practice more (on Thursday) than we allowed...
Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract
The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas made a significant contractual move Friday that could have some bearing on his future with the organization. Thomas restructured his existing deal to significantly reduce his 2023 base salary and convert much of it to a roster bonus that would kick in on March 17, according to Field... The post Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Oxford Eagle
‘God forbid’: OHS staff talk safety protocols in light of Damar Hamlin injury
Sports are inherently dangerous. Every time an athlete steps between the lines they run the risk of injury. Most of the time that means a nasty cut, a pulled muscle or a sprained ankle, but the possibility of a serious, potentially life-threatening injury also exists. That possibility became all too...
Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell authored a letter to NFL fans after the terrifying Damar Hamlin incident on Monday. The NFL tweeted the lengthy letter to fans early Saturday afternoon that Goodell authored. The letter was penned in response to Hamlin’s significant and “inspiring progress” over the last few days. Roger also went over the incident Read more... The post Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jon Scheyer tries new starting five at Boston College
With Duke basketball's full-time starting point guard, junior captain Jeremy Roach, out due to a reaggravated toe injury, a change to the starting lineup was inevitable. RELATED: Reaggravated injury sidelines Jeremy Roach again According to the official Duke basketball stats broadcast, the No. 16 ...
As UW Welcomes an Army of New Corners, Don't Forget About Irvin
The son of the NFL legend will return healthy as a senior to help out the Husky secondary.
CBS Sports
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
A pair of rivals from the Magnolia State who are in dire need of a victory will meet Saturday on CBS as Mississippi State plays host to Ole Miss in an SEC showdown. Both teams are off to 0-2 starts in league play after facing a couple of the conference's favorites and will be desperately seeking to avoid an 0-3 hole.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
