Ole Miss has joined the pursuit of the nation's top safety from the 2025 class. Anquon Fegans, a 6-1, 180-pounder out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., is a five-star prospect rated as America's No. 1 safety and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama's 2025 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the nation's No. 1 safety and the No. 3 player in Alabama by the 247Sports exclusive rankings and is considered a four-star prospect.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO