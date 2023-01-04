ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss women put unbeaten SEC record on the line tonight versus Vanderbilt

The Ole Miss women are back in action tonight at 6 p.m. CT when they host Vanderbilt in SEC action at the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss (13-2, 2-0 SEC) is on a roll, having won six in a row and its first two SEC games (Auburn, at Mississippi State), while Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2 SEC) sort of limps into the match. The Commodores were beaten soundly by Mississippi State (72-44) and LSU (88-63).
Ole Miss offers nation's top 2025 safety Anquon Fegans

Ole Miss has joined the pursuit of the nation's top safety from the 2025 class. Anquon Fegans, a 6-1, 180-pounder out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., is a five-star prospect rated as America's No. 1 safety and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama's 2025 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the nation's No. 1 safety and the No. 3 player in Alabama by the 247Sports exclusive rankings and is considered a four-star prospect.
Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract

The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas made a significant contractual move Friday that could have some bearing on his future with the organization. Thomas restructured his existing deal to significantly reduce his 2023 base salary and convert much of it to a roster bonus that would kick in on March 17, according to Field... The post Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell authored a letter to NFL fans after the terrifying Damar Hamlin incident on Monday. The NFL tweeted the lengthy letter to fans early Saturday afternoon that Goodell authored. The letter was penned in response to Hamlin’s significant and “inspiring progress” over the last few days. Roger also went over the incident Read more... The post Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jon Scheyer tries new starting five at Boston College

With Duke basketball's full-time starting point guard, junior captain Jeremy Roach, out due to a reaggravated toe injury, a change to the starting lineup was inevitable. RELATED: Reaggravated injury sidelines Jeremy Roach again According to the official Duke basketball stats broadcast, the No. 16 ...
