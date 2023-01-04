ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire

Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact. Updated: 5 hours ago. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening. The incident happened at a home near the area of Michigan Street and Wabash Avenue. According to the Evansville Police Department, law enforcement was at the home to carry...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Road reopens after wreck at Southbound 41 near Watson Lane

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southbound 41 has since been reopened since around 9:45 a.m., however, we have more details about the wreck that happened a little after nine. We are told two people were injured, with one person in each vehicle. One person was extricated. The initial crash involved a pickup with a trailer heading […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EFD provides brief update on Garvin Street fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on their progress with the Garvin Street fire. During the press conference, officials said there is currently no connection between the Garvin Street fire and the Morton Avenue fire from last year. The fire started on Saturday morning […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

SWAT Called To Evansville Apartment Complex

Several police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale Apartments around 6:30 Thursday night. They were informed by the caller that she had a protection order against 30 year old Dwain Hughes, and wanted him out of her home. Hughes, ran from the scene, so officers left, but were called back...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

ISP investigating in-custody death

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Highway 41 back open in Henderson after crash

Drivers traveling on Highway 41 in Henderson may have seen delays Friday morning due to a crash. The Henderson Police Department said around 9:15 a.m. that officers were cleaning up after a crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. According to HPD, the two-vehicle crash resulted in...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Water main line work to close Lincoln Ave. and Mesker Park Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This coming Monday, drivers should expect a few road closures due to a new water main line. Officials say the closure will last about 60 days. Northbound lane of Mesker Park Drive between Bement and Wimberg Avenues. The zoo is located in that area, so drivers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 people arrested after fentanyl trafficking investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A drug investigation by the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) resulted in two people being arrested on January 5. OPD says detectives and patrol officers recovered a significant amount of fentanyl – over 650 pills – along with methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun. Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of Owensboro, was charged with: […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Was the Loud Noise Around 9:00 AM in the Posey County Area an Earthquake?

Was There an Earthquake Friday Morning in Southern Indiana?. If you were in the Poseyville area this morning, there's a good chance that you heard and possibly felt a loud noise or explosion. Social media began blowing up around 9:00 AM Central time on Friday, January 6, 2023. Residents in the Southern Indiana area were reporting a loud explosion that could have been an earthquake or crash of some sort.
POSEY COUNTY, IN

