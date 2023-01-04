Read full article on original website
WLOX
Gov. Reeves wants to see more Mississippi students entering “lucrative, blue-collar professions”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wants the members of Mississippi’s future workforce to know all their options. And he’s proposing using $16 million in general funds to do it. Reeves’ plan, which was included in his FY2024 legislative budget proposal, would double the number of...
wtva.com
Jan. 10th special election
Special election to fill empty state house seat. Some North Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, January 10th for a special legislative election.
Tate Reeves wants to be Mississippi governor again; incumbent qualifies to run again
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves filed Tuesday to seek reelection, marking the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election. Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for an election that will include statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices. Party primaries are scheduled Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29. The general election on Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.
orangeandbluepress.com
Mississippi Governor. Delbert Hosemann Proposes $200 Million Tax Rebate As He Enters Reelection
Citing the success of his first term, an active legislative agenda and a proposed tax rebate of more than $200 million, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Thursday afternoon he is running for a second term. Delbert Hosemann Has Proposed a Tax Rebate And is Seeking Reelection. Citing the succession of...
WLBT
History professor: House Speaker fight should concern Mississippians
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A metro area history professor said the historic events happening in the nation’s capitol should concern Mississippians and the entire nation. Dr. Glenn Antizzo with Mississippi College in Clinton explained why. “It’s having a huge impact because no business can be done,” said Dr. Antizzo....
WTOK-TV
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
Money available to Mississippi homeowners and renters
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
mageenews.com
COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
Farms settle suits on using immigrants over Black US workers
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Two agriculture businesses in the Mississippi Delta and some Black farm workers have settled the workers' lawsuits over claims the farms hired white laborers from South Africa and paid them more than the local Black employees for the same type of work. Federal...
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
WDAM-TV
When can patients expect medical marijuana?
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, yet no sales have been complete. According to Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Directo rKen Newburger the state is working on testing before selling. “We’re just waiting for those testing...
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
WLBT
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $4 million lottery ticket has been sold in Mississippi - the largest in Mississippi Lottery history. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket was sold in Byram. The $1 million prize skyrocketed to $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
WLOX
FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Tate Reeves talks about legislative priorities, re-election announcement
FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Tate Reeves talks about legislative priorities, re-election announcement
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
