Mississippi State

wtva.com

Jan. 10th special election

Special election to fill empty state house seat. Some North Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, January 10th for a special legislative election.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Tate Reeves wants to be Mississippi governor again; incumbent qualifies to run again

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves filed Tuesday to seek reelection, marking the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election. Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for an election that will include statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices. Party primaries are scheduled Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29. The general election on Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

History professor: House Speaker fight should concern Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A metro area history professor said the historic events happening in the nation’s capitol should concern Mississippians and the entire nation. Dr. Glenn Antizzo with Mississippi College in Clinton explained why. “It’s having a huge impact because no business can be done,” said Dr. Antizzo....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jake Wells

Money available to Mississippi homeowners and renters

Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
PEARL, MS
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

When can patients expect medical marijuana?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, yet no sales have been complete. According to Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Directo rKen Newburger the state is working on testing before selling. “We’re just waiting for those testing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

