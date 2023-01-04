ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Former Jets star ripped for Damar Hamlin comments

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Before collapsing, the Buffalo Bills safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. On ESPN on Tuesday, former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets star Bart Scott seemed to place some blame on Higgins and the use of his helmet during the routine tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision

The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job

Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NEW YORK STATE
iheart.com

Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Says No Football For His Grandchildren

Len and Michael talked with NY Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson about the injury suffered by Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football after being hit in the chest. Carson told the guys with players getting faster and stronger there's really no way to make the game safer without it becoming two-hand touch. Harry told the guys he hasn't and will not let his grandchildren play football.
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets

Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees Analyst Hypes Up A Top Young Prospect

As things currently stand, the New York Yankees will be forced to use Oswaldo Cabrera as a regular player. That’s not a bad thing at all, in case you were wondering: the 2022 rookie hit .247/.312/.429 with six home runs, a 111 wRC+ (100 is considered league-average offensive performance), and 1.5 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in just 44 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Jets make new plan for Zach Wilson’s future

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh seems eager to embrace the team’s quarterback of the future. That quarterback is … Zach Wilson. Yes, the same Zach Wilson who got benched twice this season, struggled when he played and appeared to be on his way out. Fox Sports even reported in late December that the Jets will “move on” from the struggling QB at season’s end.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Zach Wilson Announcement

New York Jets fans may be ready to move on from Zach Wilson, but Robert Saleh won't abandon the young quarterback yet. Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets head coach said Wednesday that the organization is committed to Wilson despite a mediocre second season. "Zach has all the talent in...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Why Giants' Kenny Golladay needs 76 receptions vs. Eagles on Sunday

Those creating weekly fantasy football lineups for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season may want to start New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay. On Thursday, the Barstool Sports Twitter account mentioned that Golladay needs to tally at least 76 catches during this Sunday's regular-season finale at the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles to trigger a $750,000 bonus attached to his contract.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ shortstop position has an easy solution

The Yankees have a huge decision to make this upcoming year and one that certainly won’t be made until after Spring Training. That decision is, of course, who will man SS and do the job that Yankees fans have been waiting years to see since Jeter. For a bit there, Didi Gregorius was able to man the spot and had some truly remarkable moments, but in the past few seasons, it’s been a rough go. That could change this season, with a few potential options for the IF beginning to formulate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy