Niagara Falls, NY

WATCH: Niagara Falls Illuminated Blue in Honor of Damar Hamlin

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
(Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills fans are some of the most true-blue fans out there. This love for their Bills and their players is obvious on any game day. Or any other day for that matter. However, this has never been more clear than it has been in recent days. This show of Bills support comes after the terrifying collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field Monday night.

Since then, tributes to the NFL star have been appearing all over the country. Among these tributes is a moving moment at Niagara Falls when the famous landmark was illuminated blue to honor Hamlin. The famous falls illuminated blue from 9:00 pm until 9:15 pm on Tuesday. The illumination is visible on both the American Falls side and the Canadian Horseshoe.

“Niagara Falls illuminated in blue tonight in support of #DamarHamlin,” notes one Twitter update highlighting the touching tribute.

This moment of honoring Hamlin is a moving sight, for sure. The Buffalo Bills safety remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on the field on Monday during the matchup with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Cardiac Arrest

Twenty-four-year-old Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ versus Cinncinati Bengals during the January 2 Monday Night Football matchup. Hamlin’s collapse occurred just moments after the Bills safety tackled Bengals receiver, Tee Higgins.

Fans watched in horror as the safety, who initially got back up on his feet immediately following the tackle collapsed on the turf just seconds later. Updates throughout the evening and into the next morning note that the player went into cardiac arrest on the field. After several minutes of receiving CPR from paramedics, Hamlin was transported by ambulance to the Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin’s Family Releases A Statement

Damar Hamlin’s family released a collective statement on Tuesday, January 3. In this statement, the family expresses their gratitude for the support the footballer has received since the devastating on-field cardiac arrest. In this moving statement, Hamlin’s family thanks the fans and the first responders who worked so hard to help Hamlin in those critical moments. The family also thanks the medical staff at the Cincinnati hospital who have provided “exceptional care.”

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the touching statement notes.

“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” Hamlin’s family continues.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the statement says. The family notes that the team caring for Hamlin has “provided exceptional care to Damar.”

Comments / 4

Lovely People
3d ago

Number 3, you will be alright. God is there trust me. You will be alright. 💖💖

Reply
9
 

