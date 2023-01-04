ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Explains How Damar Hamlin Incident is a ‘Wake-Up Call’

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24phmK_0k35AWPf00
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman admitted Tuesday he was shaken up after watching Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”

Merriman, nicknamed “Lights Out” during his time in the league, spoke on how Hamlin’s medical emergency will affect Bills players during their impending run in the playoffs. The 38-year-old called the incident a “wake-up call” for many regarding how violent football can be.

“It’s going to be playing in the minds of a lot of them. It was a wake-up call for a lot of people on just the possibilities of how violent this game could be,” Merriman said on the “TMZ Sports” TV show. “I think football is the greatest sport in the world but we also understand that there’s some heavy risk in that.”

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after making the play before falling back to the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Medical personnel administered CPR on Hamlin before he was put in an ambulance. He was then taken to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Roughly an hour after Hamlin’s collapse, the NFL announced it had postponed the game between the Bengals and Bills. The league announced Tuesday that the game will not be resumed this week.

Shawne Merriman Feels Damar Hamlin Situation Shows Fans That Players Aren’t Superheroes

Merriman continued, saying that the incident brought out a human side to those who view athletes as superhuman.

“I think also it brought a human side,” Merriman said. “A lot of these players really get looked at as superhuman. This is a human on the ground that could possibly be fighting for his life.”

Merriman is just one of many former and current NFL players to offer their support to Hamlin. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to Twitter Tuesday to share his thoughts.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady wrote. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death

As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy