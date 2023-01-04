ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The COVID era has seen an exodus from California’s traditional public schools. This is why | Opinion

By Heather Hough, Jeimee Estrada-Miller
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCxO6_0k35AUeD00

When California’s schools reopened their classrooms at the beginning of this school year, educators were confronted by a critical question: Where did all the students go?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, California public schools have lost more than 4% of their enrollment, about 270,000 students . That’s a lot of kids — and a lot of funding for public schools.

An exodus of low- to middle-income families being priced out of the state is probably one factor in the decline. But a statewide survey by Policy Analysis for California Education and the USC Rossier School of Education found that many families left their schools out of dissatisfaction with them.

Opinion

Twenty-seven percent of parents reported changing their children’s schools since the pandemic started, and another 28% said they were planning to do so. Those are record numbers, and they’re even higher in the Sacramento region: 31% of area parents surveyed reported switching schools, and an additional 40% said they were considering a switch in the near future.

Thirty-eight percent of the parents who changed their children’s schools said they were looking for a different educational experience, while 31% said they were driven by dissatisfaction with COVID-related safety measures. These findings reflect widespread anger over California schools’ response to the pandemic, with 59% saying California classrooms were closed too long.

The research shows that parents are expressing their frustrations with their feet, with many choosing schools beyond their neighborhoods and home school districts and some opting for public charter schools, private schools and homeschooling. This trend was most prominent among higher-income parents, with 38% of households earning over $150,000 reporting that they switched schools during the pandemic.

This appears to be hitting traditional public schools hard. Fifty-two percent of the children who changed schools left traditional public schools. Only 41% chose another non-charter public school.

The challenge for public schools could get a lot worse: More than a quarter of parents surveyed said they were considering switching schools because of dissatisfaction with the quality of instruction.

Many of the parents surveyed were choosing to send their children to public charter schools, which saw an eight-percentage-point increase in enrollment. That is consistent with other findings of the survey, which also showed that support for public charter schools among parents increased by 15 percentage points from 2020 to 2022.

Even before the pandemic, many education researchers were concerned that California’s public schools weren’t serving all students effectively. The state’s educational system is highly inequitable, plagued by gaps in opportunity and access that the pandemic has only widened.

Last spring, a coalition of more than 40 California-based family and student engagement organizations, educators, administrators, research institutes, and civil rights and equity organizations called on school and political leaders to reimagine and rebuild California’s schools. But COVID-driven challenges have continued to vex educators and policymakers and prevent progress.

The frustrations of parents who are choosing to leave traditional public schools shows the task of transforming our schools must not be delayed.

Heather Hough is the executive director of Policy Analysis for California Education (PACE), an independent, nonpartisan research center led by faculty directors at Stanford, USC, UC Davis, UCLA and UC Berkeley. Jeimee Estrada-Miller is a doctoral candidate at the USC Price School of Public Policy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbEBT_0k35AUeD00
Heather Hough is the executive director of Policy Analysis for California Education, an independent, non-partisan research center led by faculty directors at Stanford University, USC, UC Davis, UCLA and UC Berkeley. Edits/Heather Hough

Comments / 19

Shaka Brah
3d ago

It seems the author or surveys missed the reasons where parents were unwilling to continue to have their impressionable children exposed to unhealthy sexualization and harmful socio-racial indoctrination. These topics became evident during Covid at home computer classes, which would’ve otherwise been hidden in the classrooms.

Reply
24
Flying Dutchman
3d ago

The Pandemic laid bare who really runs the schools. The powerful Teacher’s unions run them. They dictate policy, not the school boards. They sat home for over 2 years, laughing, as they received their full pay and benefits for doing next to nothing. Those same unions, now express alarm about how far behind their students. They demanded all new air conditioning and filters system. The vast majority of schools are sitting on billions in Covid relief money that was never spent. Meanwhile, the teachers Ram their “ woke “ agenda every chance they get. F them.

Reply
6
RINO=Truth
3d ago

My niece in another state heard her school district was remaining closed. Her son was already having major issues being home constantly and not allowed to visit other children. She found a private school that was opening by following COVID protocols and she was able to get him in. He thrived and unlike many others, he did not lose learning time.

Reply
7
Related
CalMatters

Newsom to lead anti-Jan. 6 march to Capitol

Over the next few days, very different events will take place in downtown Sacramento. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to march to the state Capitol with a group of ticketed supporters before being sworn into office for his second term, according to an invitation enclosed in a late December campaign email. About 1,000 people […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Observer

Local Activist Warns Of Objections To Reparations

Chris Lodgson advised a small group of people seeking information about reparations to be aware of individuals in opposition to compensating Black people for the past and present harms they have suffered in California. Lodgson, a member of the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California (CJEC), provided an update...
SACRAMENTO, CA
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

California adopts non-emergency COVID-19 regulations

Sacramento, CA — California’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board has voted to adopt non-emergency COVID-19 prevention regulations. Approved Dec. 15, the proposed regulations include some of the requirements included in the emergency temporary standards on COVID-19 prevention, as well as new provisions aimed at “making it easier for employers to provide consistent protections to workers and allow for flexibility if changes are made to guidance in the future from the California Department of Public Health.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

US Government Predicted a Devastating California ‘ARkStorm’ in 2010—Is It Happening Now?

Over a decade ago, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and state agencies developed the idea of the ARkStorm, an extreme storm and flood scenario for California based on previous rain events. A USGS video—disconcertingly set to hard rock music—created in 2010 and recently uploaded to YouTube paints a Biblical picture of what the devastating storm could potentially look like: “a fury rivaling that of hurricanes, beginning a process of destruction that will last for weeks.” As heavy storms caused by atmospheric rivers hit California this week–many regions are under flood warning—many are worried about the possibility of such a catastrophic event occurring now. So what is it, and is it really something you need to worry about?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California

Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

53K+
Followers
649
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy