Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Damar Hamlin’s teammates, coaches will ‘guide’ NFL’s decision on whether to play Patriots game
NFL executive Vice President Troy Vincent said the league hasn't ruled out postponing the game. The NFL is planning to proceed with its Week 18 schedule following the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this week. However, in a tragic and uncertain situation like this, things can change.
Chiefs confront uncertainty about seeding as NFL’s final regular-season weekend arrives
On today’s KC Star SportsBeat KC podcast, our columnists and reporters discuss how the Chiefs and NFL are handling the situation.
Yardbarker
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Look: NFL World Believes Head Coach Might Leave For TV
Last offseason, Rams head coach Sean McVay was linked to Amazon Prime Video. The network had interest in him as a game analyst. McVay ultimately decided to return to Los Angeles for another season with the Rams. Well, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, McVay might get another...
NFL Insider Believes One Team Will Be 'Not Pleased' With AFC Playoff Changes
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game, which was halted after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed CPR and AED on the field, won't be rescheduled. Instead, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played 16 games in comparison to the rest of ...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, and as the calendar turns to 2023, football fans are going to have to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from having 16 matchups per week to a maximum of six. Those contests will be spread out over a few days, but it still won't be anything like the marathon that is the regular season.
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Warns NFC Playoff Teams, Fear Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers!
Rooting for your team to face the Bucs or Packers in the postseason? Better think twice about that ... so says Warren Moon, who tells TMZ Sports that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are legit threats to make noise in this year's postseason. Both guys have had down years, making...
Yardbarker
One city turned down NFL's request to host AFC Championship Game
The city of Indianapolis has turned down a request from the NFL to potentially host the AFC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, reports the Indianapolis Business Journal. League officials contacted the Indianapolis Colts with the proposal earlier this week. That came on the heels of a...
Patriots navigating uncertainty as matchup with Bills looms
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick doesn’t usually watch Monday night games on television. But with the Patriots preparing to play the Bills, and with New England’s playoff hopes hinging on a victory, the longtime coach happened to have the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on. That means Belichick was...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
Next Star Up? NFL TV Networks Eyeing Rams Coach Sean McVay
The billion-dollar spending spree for NFL TV announcers might continue. NFL TV partners are again eying Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay as a possible game or studio analyst for the 2023 season, sources told Front Office Sports. McVay led his Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Cincinnati...
Embrace Debate: Is This Beginning of the End for Skip Bayless?
For nearly seven years, Skip Bayless has ruled as the Embrace Debate King of FS1, casting his shadow over everything from talent hires to guest selection. But Bayless’ embarrassing faceplant over his Damar Hamlin tweets Monday night could cost him his successful on-air partnership with Shannon Sharpe. The controversy...
Damar Hamlin’s Jersey is Top Seller on Fanatics
Fans continue to support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the wake of his horrible medical situation. Since Monday night, Hamlin’s blue home jersey has been the top seller among all sports on Fanatics, a company spokesperson confirmed to FOS. On Fanatics online store, the standard Hamlin jersey takes...
NFL Considering Playing AFC Championship at a Neutral Site
Without the Bengals and Bills finishing their game, the NFL might have to get creative with the AFC Championship game. Depending on how it all shakes out, the conference title game could be played at a neutral site. Of course, this all stems from the Bengals and Bills only having...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Predicts How the 2023 NFL Quarterback Carousel Will Shake Out
Watch Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre predict how the 2023 quarterback carousel will shake out this offseason, as Colin and J-Mac have new destinations for players the likes of Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, and even bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson. Tom...
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0