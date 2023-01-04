Read full article on original website
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Detroit Lions to get much-needed boost vs. Packers
This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that may or may not have playoff implications for both teams. Depending on what happens earlier in the day when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play, Sunday night’s game could be a win-and-get-in situation for both the Lions and Packers. If the Seahawks were to win earlier in the day, the Lions would be eliminated from playoff contention, but if the Seahawks lose, the Lions will still have an opportunity to squeeze their way into the playoffs by beating the Packers.
Detroit Lions 3 Keys to victory vs. Green Bay Packers
The Detroit Lions will know if they need to beat the Green Bay Packers to get into the playoffs by the time they kick off. I suspect, and head coach Dan Campbell has confirmed, that the Lions will be going for victory even if doesn’t help extend their season.
Detroit Lions land ELITE DL and ELITE OL in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
As Detroit Lions fans, we are currently focused on getting into the NFL Playoffs, but that does not eliminate the fact that the 2023 NFL Mock Draft season is upon us. As it stands, if the 2023 NFL Draft were to take place today, the Lions would hold the No. 6 overall pick (Via Los Angeles Rams), and the No. 17 overall pick. In the latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft published by Brian Bosarge of NFL Countdown, the Lions solidify their trenches.
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers fight for final NFC playoff spot in crucial matchup
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face off on Sunday night to secure the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Packers have had a surprising surge, winning four straight games, including victories against the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. On the other hand, the Lions have had a rocky start to the season, beginning 1-6 before turning things around to have a chance at the playoffs. The Lions will need to win and hope the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams to make it into the postseason. The Lions have already defeated the Packers this season, winning 15-9 back in November.
Detroit Lions drop AMAZING Jamaal Williams Mic’d Up video
This past Sunday, Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to right the ship when they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field this season. As we know, the Lions absolutely took advantage of the opportunity by destroying the Bears by a score of 41-10. During the game, Williams TORE UP the bears to the tune of 22 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also added a 13-yard catch just for good measure.
Detroit Lions to get new turf at Ford Field
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions stomped the Chicago Bears in what will be the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. Even if the Lions squeeze their way into the NFL Playoffs as a No. 7 seed, it would be impossible for them to host a home playoff game, which means we have seen the last of the Lions at Ford Field for the 2022 season. In addition, Ford Field will not be in consideration for a potential AFC Championship Game neutral site because they will be getting a new field.
Michigan CB DJ Turner makes NFL decision
The Michigan football season came to an abrupt end on New Year’s Eve when they were beaten by TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. Now, the Wolverines have shifted gears toward the 2023 season, where the team is expected to look different than it currently does. Just moments ago, news broke that Wolverines CB DJ Turner has made his NFL decision.
Pure Michigan: Detroit Lions vs. Packers 2023 [Video]
The Pure Michigan parody videos by Not So Pure Michigan are always second to none, and this time is no different. Heading into the most significant game, Detroit Lions fans have experienced since 1996; there is little doubt as to what every single fan is thinking about right now until the very last second of the game on Sunday.
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 Players miss Thursday’s practice
On Sunday Night Football, our Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in the last regular season game of the 2022 season. Depending on what happens earlier in the day, the Sunday night matchup between the Lions and Packers could be for a playoff spot. (This could change depending on if the NFL adds an 8th playoff team) Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest Week 18 injury report, and seven players are included. Three of those players missed practice.
Detroit Lions release final Week 18 Injury Report
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will play their final regular season game of the 2022 season when they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Both the Lions and Packers have been playing extremely well as of late, and this game certainly has a playoff feel to it. In fact, it essentially is a playoff game for the Packers, and it could be the same for the Lions if the Seahawks lose to the Rams earlier in the day.
Fan creates epic Detroit Lions ‘Endgame’ hype video
On Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity, regardless of what happens earlier in the day. With a Seahawks loss, the Lions will be playing for a playoff spot, while a Seahawks win would eliminate the Lions from playoff contention. But even if the Lions cannot get into the playoffs, they will be playing to keep Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out.
2022 NFL Week 18 Coverage Maps
506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 18 coverage maps, and as you already know, the Detroit Lions will close out their 2022 regular season on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. Now, in order for that Sunday Night Football matchup to have playoff implications for the Lions, the Seattle Seahawks will have to lose earlier in the day. Here are the coverage maps for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!
Updated odds for where Jim Harbaugh will coach in 2023
Following the 2021 college football season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Harbaugh obviously did not land that job and he told reporters that his flirtations with the NFL were over. Well, fast forward to the present, and Harbaugh, who is coming off another Big Ten Championship season with the Wolverines, is reportedly interested in testing the NFL waters one more time.
Colin Cowherd reveals what Denver Broncos offer to Jim Harbaugh would be
Will Jim Harbaugh be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos? Well, according to a report from Colin Cowherd, if Harbaugh does go to the Broncos, he will get paid in a big way. For about the past month, there has been plenty of speculation as to where Harbaugh will be coaching in 2023, and there has been a growing number of people who seem to believe he will finally return to the NFL.
Detroit Brings in Former Cubs Coach to Lead Toledo Mud Hens
The Detroit Tigers have hired Anthony Iapoce as the manager for their Triple-A team, the Toledo Mud Hens, for the 2023 season. This news comes from sources close to the situation, although the Tigers have not yet confirmed the hire. Iapoce replaces Lloyd McClendon, who led the Mud Hens to an impressive 87-63 record last season but was not retained after the 2022 season. An agreement to hire Iapoce has been in place since early December.
Detroit Red Wings tap Husso in the first half of back-to-back games
The Detroit Red Wings will welcome in the Florida Panthers tonight for the second time this year. In the first game of the season, Detroit lost to the Panthers 5-1 in a game that started their six-game losing streak a few weeks back. Starting Goalies Tonight: Ville Husso. Husso will...
