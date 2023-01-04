ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim in New Year’s Eve fatal fire identified

By Michael Reiner
 3 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal apartment fire in Campbell on Saturday.

The victim is 38-year-old Ami Maldonado, according to a news release from the Coroner’s Office.

Victims identified in fatal Trumbull County crash

The fire started inside one of the units of an apartment building on Andrews Avenue around 1 a.m.

There was extensive damage in the building from the fire.

The Campbell Fire Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

