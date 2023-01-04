ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Don’t play in Sacramento floodwater or storm runoff, officials say — ‘you can get really sick’

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asVOy_0k359kFL00

As another major rainstorm is expected to drench an already saturated capital region, Sacramento County is urging residents not to play in floodwater.

Several videos have surfaced across social media of Californians playfully “street surfing,” tight-roping and paddling in brown, murky waters following Northern California’s previous “atmospheric river” storm . Not only does the overflowing water contain hidden physical dangers like trees and submerged cars but the water could contain hazardous substances.

“Floodwaters can carry raw sewage and other dangerous hazmat-type substances that once it gets on your skin and clothes and your hands ... you can get really sick,” said Sacramento County spokeswoman Janna Haynes.

Sacramento braces for flooding threat

Between Wednesday morning and Thursday night, up to 3 inches of rain is predicted to fall with wind gusts as high as 55 mph . The National Weather Service predicts difficult driving conditions, accompanied with another round of widespread power outages and fallen trees.

A flood warning across parts of Northern California including Sacramento remains in effect until Friday morning. Communities could potentially get washed out, National Weather Service wrote Tuesday on its Twitter page, from excessive rainfall and rising streams, creeks and rivers.

Do not drive, play or bathe in the water.

One person found dead in submerged vehicle on flooded Sacramento County road

Why is floodwater dangerous?

It’s unclear what’s in floodwater at “any given point in time,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote on its website, making the risk that much more dangerous. Here’s a list of what can be hiding in the water :

  • Downed power lines
  • Human and livestock waste
  • Household, medical, and industrial hazardous waste (chemical, biological, and radiological)
  • Coal ash waste that can contain carcinogenic compounds such as arsenic, chromium, and mercury
  • Other contaminants that can lead to illness
  • Physical objects such as lumber, vehicles, and debris
  • Wild or stray animals such as rodents and snakes

The most common reactions to floodwater exposure includes wound infections, skin rashes, illnesses linked to the digestive system and tetanus.

If exposed, immediately wash your skin and disinfect your clothes with hot water and detergent.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

