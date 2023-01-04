After Nick Cannon recently admitted he feels “guilt” for “not spending enough time” with his 12 children, the entertainer decided to kick off 2023 on the right foot! Nick was spotted treating his ex Brittany Bell and the three children they share, son Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and newborn son Rise, to a basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6. The Masked Singer host had the biggest smile on his face as he pushed the double stroller towards the arena with Brittany following close behind.

