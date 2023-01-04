Former Columbia councilman, member of prominent SC law and civil rights family, dies at 40

Brian DeQuincey Newman, a former Columbia city councilman who hailed from a prominent South Carolina family active in law and civil rights, has died at the age of 40.

Multiple sources confirmed Tuesday night that Newman had died.

Newman’s death was caused by a cardiac event, said I.S. Leevy-Johnson, owner of Leevy’s Funeral Home, who issued the statement on behalf of the Newman family.

Newman, a Columbia lawyer, was elected to City Council in 2010, the youngest person ever elected to the council. He filled the District 2 seat that had been left vacant by his predecessor, E.W. Cromartie, who was forced to resign after pleading guilty to federal tax evasion charges.

Newman was reelected to a full council term in 2012 and served through 2015, when he opted not to run again.

A former prosecutor in the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Newman was from a South Carolina family with roots in the law and public life. He was the great nephew of the late state Sen. I. DeQuincey Newman, a leader in the state’s 20th century civil rights struggles. His father and sister — Clifton Newman and Jocelyn Newman — are state Circuit Court judges.

Columbia attorney Tameika Isaac Devine served on Columbia City Council for nearly two decades, including during the time Newman was on the Council from 2010 to 2015. She said she was stunned Tuesday to learn of Newman’s death.

Devine said Newman was a “calming force” on the governing body, one who was known for his affable nature.

”Brian was just such a genuine person,” Devine said. Both Newman and Devine went to Spring Valley High School, though Devine was several years ahead of him in school.

Back in 2014, Devine was pregnant with a son whose name would have been James Henry. However, a knot developed in the baby’s umbilical cord, and Devine lost the pregnancy at 37.5 weeks. She said she received numerous flower arrangements and gifts from friends and community members, including one from Newman. She said the arrangement from Newman also incorporated candles.

Devine has kept those candles through the years, and used them on her table just days ago, on New Year’s Day.

“He was very caring,” Devine said. “He always had a smile. If something was wrong he was there to encourage you. Right after (the 2021 Columbia mayoral election, which Devine lost narrowly to Daniel Rickenmann) he called and told me he was thinking about me. He was a really great guy, and super smart. He was passionate about his family.”

Newman graduated from Morehouse College and the University of South Carolina School of Law, according to a biography on his law firm’s website. He founded his own firm in 2013.

State Rep. Seth Rose, a Columbia Democrat, was emotional Tuesday evening after learning of Newman’s passing. Rose, an attorney and former Richland County Council member, said he had long been friends with Newman, going back to law school at the University of South Carolina, and spoke with him by phone at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It would be the last conversation Rose would have with his old friend.

“I am profoundly saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of my good friend Brian DeQuincey Newman,” Rose said. “We became friends during law school. We served together at the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. And we even represented some of the same neighborhoods while we both served in elected office.

“For me, he was more than just a close friend and a respected attorney. At his core, he was a good person and I will miss him.”

Former three-term Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin served with Newman on City Council. Benjamin, an attorney, said he was “heartbroken” when he heard about Newman’s death.

“I was blessed and fortunate to have served the city for 12 years, and I count it as an honor to have served with Brian Newman,” Benjamin told The State. “He was a friend and he was like a brother. He was rock solid.”

Benjamin said Newman represented his council district with a “laser-like focus.” He also said Newman was an essential part in several major investments the city made during his time with council, including the revitalization of Main Street and the move to overhaul the former state mental hospital property on Bull Street and bring professional baseball back to Columbia.

“He was a leader who saw what the true potential of Columbia was,” Benjamin said. “He comes from a long line of leaders.”

Newman became wrapped up in controversy that stemmed from a state investigation into the Richland County transportation penny sales tax program in 2015. Newman, who was contracted to do legal work with the transportation penny tax program, was found to have failed to pay state income taxes for two years while serving as a city councilman. Newman pleaded guilty, paid back taxes and was sentenced to probation. His law license was suspended in 2016 and later was restored.

John Monk contributed reporting.