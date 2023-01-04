New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
Demand is growing for transit-oriented development; Cuyahoga County wants to help make it happen: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. For decades, development has been focused on an automobile lifestyle, with zoning codes that separate residential areas from businesses and require asphalt seas of parking for both. Now, as people yearn for...
Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights mayors share 2023 priorities
BEREA, Ohio -- With 2022 behind them, the mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights recently spoke with cleveland.com about what tops their 2023 list of priorities. Municipalities focus every year on finances, projects, business development and city-provided services. “Going into this year, the thing that affects all those...
NOACA preparing climate action plan for Cuyahoga and neighboring counties with public meeting set for Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland has had one since 2013. Cuyahoga County since 2018. Now the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is working on one. They are climate action plans. They set guidelines for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which collectively around the globe have been blamed for raising the average...
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Greater Cleveland Food Bank CEO tells City Club about surging food insecurity rates, new resource center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food insecurity among Northeast Ohioans is surging again, according to the top executive of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. As part of the City Club’s “Local Heroes” series, Kristin Warzocha, the chief executive officer of the food bank, spoke Friday about challenges the nonprofit faced during the coronavirus pandemic and the plan set for recovery following the opening of its new food distribution hub.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Richmond Heights council remains displeased with 444 Park Apartments ownership
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The subject of the conditions at the city’s largest apartment complex, 444 Park Apartments, was again at the forefront during City Council’s Planning & Zoning Committee meeting Tuesday (Jan. 3). On Sept. 30, the city sent the 738-unit complex’s owners a letter of adjudication...
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author plans 2 presentations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins has a couple of engaging presentations lined up regarding her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland.”. Higgins will guide a storytelling program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She bills the historical program as a “quick and delicious trip back to the past,” offering a sense of what it was like to sit in the Vogue room at the Hollenden Hotel to hear Dean Martin, or to catch Alpine Village owner Herman Pirchner deliver 55 beer mugs to customers at one time in the 1950s.
Vacancy rate increases to 19.8% in Greater Cleveland office market as hybrid work remains popular
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Greater Cleveland office real estate market had a tough year overall in 2022 and the industry’s fourth quarter shows that challenges may not be letting up anytime soon. According to a report released by real-estate company Newmark, the vacancy rate regionwide grew to 19.8% for...
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
‘We must ask you to resolve this and avoid this strike’; Akron leaders urge Akron Public Schools, teachers’ union to reach contract agreement
AKRON, Ohio – With its first potential strike since 1989 looming, Akron city and church leaders held a news conference Friday asking Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association to make compromises to avoid a strike, which could happen Monday if both sides can’t agree on a contract.
Beloved Italian restaurant on East 185th was saved by its neighborhood
There a lot of work happening on East 185th Street in Cleveland, but while it may be an up and coming neighborhood, there’s one staple restaurant in the heart of it all.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys 3-acre site near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse once earmarked for 54-story tower
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three acres of downtown Cleveland that mostly consists of parking, but once had plans for a 54-story tower, may get new life after being sold from one real estate developer to another. Bedrock, the real-estate arm of Dan Gilbert’s Rock companies, announced Friday that it bought...
Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
Getting the new year started in an unusual place: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Here I am, close to beautiful downtown Wellington. Keeping watch over two kitties as my son vacations. Of course, I’ve been returning almost every day to Brunswick or Medina because I forgot something I needed. As our weather starts to get back to normal, my lucky...
Here's what will happen when Akron's Gorge Dam is torn down
The Gorge Dam, no longer functioning, is one of the last unresolved water quality issues on the Cuyahoga River. Its removal is expected to cost around $130 million.
Danny Kelly to be recommended for Cleveland City Council vacancy in Ward 11
Outgoing Cleveland City Council Member Brian Mooney is expected to recommend Danny Kelly to fill his seat in Ward 11 when he leaves council to join the common pleas bench, multiple people tell Signal Cleveland. Kelly, a retired union laborer, is active in the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and has...
With New State Law, Cleveland One Step Closer to Expunging Thousands of Minor Marijuana Convictions
Mayor Bibb: It's about "giving people a second chance, and making sure that access and opportunity is open to everybody in our city"
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
