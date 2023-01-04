Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week?

By Ty Loftis

Before moving forward with the new year, it is important to take a look back at some of the great tournaments that took place following the Christmas holiday and the individual performances that led teams to victory.

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for Dec. 26-31.

Dayton Forsythe, Dale boys basketball

In the Tournament of Champions at Tulsa, Forsythe led his team to a championship by defeating Tulsa Memorial in the finals. Forsythe was the tournament MVP, scoring 34 points and gathering in 10 rebounds to claim the title.

Maddi Stewart, Lincoln Christian girls basketball

The Lady Bulldogs outlasted Bixby in overtime to win the Tournament of Champions on the girls side. It was Stewart who scored 20 points and got six rebounds in the championship game. Ellie Brueggemann hit the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime.

Stailee and Tyla Heard, Sapulpa girls basketball

In a third-place win against Kiefer at the Tournament of Champions, both of the Heard sisters recorded career highs. Stailee had 31 points, while Tyla scored 27.

Cal Furnish, Crossings Christian boys basketball

Furnish scored 29 points in a third-place win against Kingfisher at the Tournament of Champions last Friday. The overtime win handed Kingfisher its first loss to a Class 4A team since March 6, 2020.

Elle Papahronis, Edmond North girls basketball

The Lady Huskies defeated Seiling in the title game of the Bank 7 Holiday Classic last weekend in Mustang.

Papahronis was named tournament MVP and scored 18 points in the championship victory.

Jacobe Johnson, Mustang boys basketball

In Mustang’s home tournament, Johnson scored 17 points in a semifinal win against Tulsa Booker T. Washington to advance his team to the championship.

CJ Smith, Putnam City North boys basketball

Smith was named tournament MVP of the Bank 7 Holiday Classic on the boys side and in the championship win against Mustang , Smith scored 23 points, which led all scorers.

Gracy Wernli, Bixby girls basketball

In a dominating performance against Kiefer in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions, Wernli finished with 27 points to lead her team to a championship game appearance.

Ty Holdman, Tulsa Booker T. Washington boys basketball

In a back-and-forth third-place game at the Bank 7 Holiday Classic, it was Holdman’s 14 points that made the difference in a six-point win against Midwest City Carl Albert. Holdman was a part of the all-tournament team.

Seth Pratt, Tulsa Memorial boys basketball

In a 54-39 win against Kingfisher, Pratt scored 17 points, which led his team to a title game appearance in the Tournament of Champions.

Tymier Adkins-Freeman, Crooked Oak boys basketball

The senior scored his 2,000th career point in a first-round tournament win at the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic last week.

