‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Angela Bassett cracks the Oscar top 5 as a ‘Women Talking’ hopeful falls out

By Joyce Eng
 3 days ago
A new year means a new face in the projected Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup. “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ” star Angela Bassett has entered the top five in fifth place.

The former nominee bumped out Claire Foy , who has slid from third place to sixth in the past three weeks after getting blanked by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It’s a far cry from earlier in the season when Foy and co-star Jessie Buckley were 1-2 in the standings. Now, only Buckley, who made Critics Choice, remains in the top five, in second place behind Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”). “Everything Everywhere All at Once” stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are in third and fourth, respectively.

Bassett’s rise is not surprising since she did snag Globe and Critics Choice nominations — and she is one of three supporting actress hopefuls to have hit both, along with Condon and Curtis. She’s also expected to earn a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination next week, and considering that “Black Panther” (2018) won the ensemble award last time and how populist-leaning SAG-AFTRA is, it would be more of an upset if she didn’t get in, especially given the uncertainty of this category.

If she does make the cut, Bassett would become the first actor to earn an Oscar nomination for a Marvel film. There are loads of Oscar nominees in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the MCU is still waiting to produce an Oscar-nominated performance. This would be Bassett’s second nomination following her Best Actress bid for “What’s Love Got to Do with It” (1993). She certainly feels like someone who ought to have more nominations, if not a win, under her belt, so that goodwill could work in her favor to overcome the Marvel bias, on top of her emotional performance as Queen Ramonda.

However, the actress is not the only respected veteran in the running. Curtis is seeking her first career Oscar nomination and has the stronger film (“Everything Everywhere” is predicted to win Best Picture, while “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is in 18th place). Is there room for both of them? Going by the precursors so far, yes, but Best Supporting Actress is so fluid that anyone besides Condon feels unsafe right now and anyone in slots six through 10 could legitimately be in the final lineup: Foy, Hong Chau (“The Whale”), Dolly de Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”), Janelle Monae (“Glass Onion”) and Carey Mulligan (“She Said”).

