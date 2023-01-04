PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The South Dakota Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City and has yet to be claimed. The lottery recommends the winner sign the ticket and head to their nearest South Dakota Lottery validation center.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO