Rapid City, SD

South Dakota News Watch

Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
RAPID CITY, SD
Kristen Walters

Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at South Dakota store

Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a South Dakota store is about to become a multi-millionaire. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket that was recently sold at a South Dakota store matched all 5 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, making the ticket worth $4 million.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish welcomes 1st baby of the year

Spearfish Monument Health welcomed its first baby of the year. Weston Cody Stull was born at 1:46 p.m. Jan. 2 to Whitney and Jeff Stull. He joins siblings Ruby, 4, and Sutton, 2. Courtesy photo. To read all of today's stories,
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire

FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Stevens High School to host Community Art Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Stevens High School has announced that they will be hosting their Community Art Show on Monday, January 9. The event will feature art, photography, music and snacks for anyone to enjoy. The art show will run from 6-7:30 p.m., and admission for the...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mega Millions ticket sold in Rapid City worth $4 million

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The South Dakota Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City and has yet to be claimed. The lottery recommends the winner sign the ticket and head to their nearest South Dakota Lottery validation center.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing woman located, officials say

RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City

Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Judge Craig Pfeifle issued a deadline for the state to see if they intend to seek the death penalty for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, last August at a North Rapid apartment. Chase Quick Bear, Erin...
RAPID CITY, SD

