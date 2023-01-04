Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
16 PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Stevens girls win fourth straight, Cobblers fall to Jefferson
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team is off to a strong start this season. The Raiders have won four out of their first five games. The Raiders won their fourth straight on Friday night as they rolled over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 66-28. Taaliyah Porter...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota natives playing on NDSU eager to face home state SDSU in FCS Title Game
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve heard all week what playing for a national title means to native South Dakotans on the South Dakota State roster heading into the FCS Championship. Yet there are three familiar faces at North Dakota State who will be wearing the black hat...
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at South Dakota store
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a South Dakota store is about to become a multi-millionaire. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket that was recently sold at a South Dakota store matched all 5 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, making the ticket worth $4 million.
newscenter1.tv
How one local organization is working to fix childcare issues in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Local childcare, and the need for more of it, was the topic of discussion for a South Dakota think tank meeting at the Journey Museum. Early Learner South Dakota hosted the get-together Friday, inviting partners and stakeholders to unveil their Childcare Business Collaborative. Early Learner...
So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota
While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish welcomes 1st baby of the year
Spearfish Monument Health welcomed its first baby of the year. Weston Cody Stull was born at 1:46 p.m. Jan. 2 to Whitney and Jeff Stull. He joins siblings Ruby, 4, and Sutton, 2. Courtesy photo. To read all of today's stories,
newscenter1.tv
What issues are Rapid City and Pennington County leaders hoping will be addressed this year in Pierre?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – State legislators, city council members, county commissioners and law enforcement officials came together to start talking about community issues at an elected leaders brunch and issues briefing in Rapid City Thursday. The City of Rapid City held this event to talk to legislators who can...
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Stevens High School to host Community Art Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Stevens High School has announced that they will be hosting their Community Art Show on Monday, January 9. The event will feature art, photography, music and snacks for anyone to enjoy. The art show will run from 6-7:30 p.m., and admission for the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Rapid City worth $4 million
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The South Dakota Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City and has yet to be claimed. The lottery recommends the winner sign the ticket and head to their nearest South Dakota Lottery validation center.
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
KELOLAND TV
Missing woman located, officials say
RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
newscenter1.tv
Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City
Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
kotatv.com
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Judge Craig Pfeifle issued a deadline for the state to see if they intend to seek the death penalty for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, last August at a North Rapid apartment. Chase Quick Bear, Erin...
