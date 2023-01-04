Read full article on original website
WDSU
A sunny and cool Thursday
The cold front that brought the showers and thunderstorms is moving off the east coast bringing rain and storms to some parts of the eastern seaboard of the United States. Behind the front, high pressure continues to build into SELA from the west bringing sunny skies, northwesterly winds, dry air and lower temperatures through Friday. Winds become southerly on Saturday bringing more clouds, higher temperatures and higher humidity for the weekend. The next cold front arrives on Sunday bringing a 30 to 40% chance of rain with some rain stretching into Monday.
WDSU
Beautiful days ahead!
After some hefty rumblers last night, we've got some beautiful days ahead!. Thursday will be a bit cooler, but will still be graced with abundant sun. All the sun will do a great job in warming us up from the chilly start. That should bring afternoon highs well into the 60s and some even close to 70!
