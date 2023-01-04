Read full article on original website
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
NME
Peter Gabriel shares rousing new single ‘Panopticom’ from forthcoming album ‘i/o’
Peter Gabriel has shared his first single in seven years, ‘Panopticom’. The former Genesis singer and solo artist has teamed up with Brian Eno, bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and guitarist David Rhodes for the track, the first from his forthcoming solo album ‘i/o’. You can listen to it below.
NME
Wet Leg share Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix of ‘Chaise Longue’
Wet Leg have shared a remix of breakout single ‘Chaise Longue’ by New Zealand psychedelic rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra – check it out below. Wet Leg released Chaise Longue in June 2021 as their debut single and the buzzy, indie anthem quickly went viral. The Isle...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
'Glass Onion' star Edward Norton discovers Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother
Edward Norton learned about his family lineage on an episode of PBS' "Finding Your Roots," which aired on January 3.
Peter Rawley Dies: Longtime ICM Agent, Producer & Former MGM Production Exec Was 85
Peter Rawley, a longtime ICM talent agent who repped Richard Dreyfuss, Richard Gere and Faye Dunaway and also was head of European production for MGM and a successful indie producer, died January 3. He was 85. His passing was confirmed by his wife of 33 years, filmmaker Betty Kaplan, who did not give a cause of death. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Till': Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story Related Story 2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From Pandemic Working in...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Announces Her ‘Call Me Anne’ Posthumous Memoir: ‘She Was Excited to Share’ It
Sharing his mother’s story. Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, has revealed plans to release the late actress’ unpublished memoir following her death at age 53. “I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself,” Homer, 20, wrote in a lengthy […]
NME
Everything But The Girl tease return with first new music in 24 years
Everything But The Girl have shared a short video teasing their first new music in 24 years – check it out below. Last year, Everything But The Girl confirmed they would be reuniting to record a new album – their first since 1999’s ‘Temperamental’. “Just...
EW.com
Terminator actor Earl Boen, who played the villainous Dr. Peter Silberman, dies at 81
Earl Boen, a prolific voice and character actor best known for his performance as the villainous Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator films, has reportedly died at age 81. Per TMZ and Variety, the actor died in Hawaii on Thursday. Although an official cause of death remains unclear, a friend of Boen and his family told Variety that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer this past fall.
NME
Willow shares in-studio snap with St. Vincent
Willow Smith has shared a picture from the studio featuring St. Vincent, leading many fans to believe a collaboration is in the works. The photo, which was shared on Willow’s instagram, sees St. Vincent adjusting some recording equipment. “Circutcircus <>” Willow captioned the post, with St. Vincent replying to...
NME
Listen to The Murder Capital’s anthemic new single ‘Return My Head’
The Murder Capital have shared a new single called ‘Return My Head’ – you can listen to it below. The track serves as the fourth preview of the Irish post-punk band’s second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’, which is due for release on January 20 via Human Season (pre-order/pre-save here).
NME
Will there be a ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ season two?
Drive and Neon Demon director Nicolas Winding Refn is back with his second TV project, Copenhagen Cowboy. Following his 2019 miniseries Too Old To Die Young, Copenhagen Cowboy is a noir-thriller which follows Miu (Angela Bundalovic) in her quest for vengeance in the criminal underworld of the Danish capital. A...
NME
Phoebe Bridgers announces the death of her father
Phoebe Bridgers has announced the death of her father. The ‘Punisher’ singer-songwriter shared an old image of herself with her late dad on Instagram yesterday (January 3). “rest in peace dad,” she captioned the post. Bridgers, whose parents divorced when she was 20, did not share...
NME
Will there be a ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season three on Netflix?
Ginny & Georgia has returned for a second season on Netflix after a two-year wait. Created by Sarah Lampert, the comedy-drama follows the mother-daughter relationship between Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry). The show’s second season released on January 5 on Netflix, almost two years after the first season...
NME
Making ‘M3GAN’: inside the creation of horror’s viral new villain
M3GAN hasn’t opened in cinemas yet, but it already feels like a cult classic. When the trailer for this outrageously entertaining horror film dropped in October, the internet went wild for its title character: a highly sophisticated robotic doll designed to “pair” with her child owner. M3GAN’s impressive if slightly unhinged dance moves became a TikTok meme; and on Twitter, she was embraced as an instant gay icon.
Jesse Daniel Shares Inspiring Post On Sixth Anniversary Of Getting Sober: “I Had A Choice To Make… Life Or Death, Love Or Solitude”
Jesse Daniel is celebrating an impressive six years of sobriety today. He shared an incredibly personal and candid post about his struggles with addiction and alcohol, how it led him to jail many times, and his ultimately getting clean and finding hope after the dark times he went through in his life. Of course, we all know that the country music industry celebrates and glorifies alcohol, and it can be incredibly difficult for artists to be out on the road […] The post Jesse Daniel Shares Inspiring Post On Sixth Anniversary Of Getting Sober: “I Had A Choice To Make… Life Or Death, Love Or Solitude” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NME
Celine Dion fans launch protest following snub from viral “greatest singers of all time” list
A group of dedicated Celine Dion fans have launched a protest outside the offices of Rolling Stone, after the singer was omitted from their recent list of the 200 greatest singers. The viral list, which was shared earlier in the week, is topped by Aretha Franklin. The likes of Whitney...
How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Editor Eddie Hamilton Wove Together “Punchy, Exciting” Sequences
For the sequel to the 1986 Top Gun, director Joseph Kosinski gave editor Eddie Hamilton the challenge of compressing more than 800 hours of footage into a movie just over two hours. Top Gun: Maverick follows Maverick (Tom Cruise) as he returns to the Top Gun flight school to prepare a new class of pilots for a dangerous mission. His job becomes more difficult when his late partner’s son, Rooster (Miles Teller), joins the class. Once the exteriors of the jets were shot, Hamilton needed to search through the footage to piece together the final product, which involved a lot of...
NME
Trying to play ‘Project Zomboid’ as myself was a mistake
In Project Zomboid, there’s just one rule: you will die. Death in this zombie survival simulator takes many forms – from an off ham sandwich to a zombie scratching your arm – and though it’s rarely predictable, it’s always guaranteed. Although dying is an inevitability,...
NME
James Corden emotionally recalls conversation with 11-year-old son that prompted ‘Late Late Show’ exit
James Corden has opened up about what made him decide to leave The Late Late Show after eight years. Corden is set to depart the US late night show in mid-2023 after announcing his departure in April 2022. He appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, during which Barrymore...
