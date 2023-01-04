Read full article on original website
Humane Society and Thomas County part ways after not reaching contract agreement
Since June, the Humane Society and Thomas County have gone back and forth on the renewal of their contract.
Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills
Georgia heart program helps fund 10 rural hospitals. Students are learning how to handle any kind of sports-related medical injury and emergency. Albany pastor honored by Sen. Ossoff on Capitol Hill. Updated: 11 hours ago. Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service...
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
Kenny Roberts named new headmaster of Sherwood Christian Academy
ALBANY -- Kenny Roberts has been named the new headmaster at Sherwood Christian Academy, officials with the private Christian school announced. Roberts became headmaster effective Thursday. The former assistant headmaster and high school principal at Sherwood will replace Brian Dougherty, who has taken a position at Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis, Ind., as head of school. Dougherty will remain at SCA until Feb. 15.
How to recover from a hard freeze
ALBANY — Well, now that 2022 is in the books, we can focus on the year ahead. However, December 2022 certainly was filled with some highs and lows. It was great celebrating my birthday and the Christmas season with various parties, but I can’t forget about the first anniversary of my mother’s death the day after Christmas, and the hard freeze we endured.
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
APD: Man wanted for fracturing his child’s mother’s nose
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a wanted man in connection to an assault involving the mother of his child. Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. APD officials said Walker threw the mother of his child to...
SEVERE WEATHER TIPS YOU MAY NOT KNOW YOU NEEDED
ALBANY, GA- If you didn’t know, South West Georgia has a long track record of Severe weather encounters. With that, it is important to know the effects severe weather can bring and more importantly, what to do when they occur. Assist Fire Chief, Ken Turner with the Albany Fire Department provides important tips.
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three suspects, including a former Dougherty County jailer, on charges relating to organized crime, according to a release from the department. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted on three conspiracy...
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children. Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated...
APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
Dougherty County district attorney to focus on murder cases, elder abuse, protecting businesses in 2023
ALBANY — These commitments don’t include things like losing weight or doing better with finances, but for Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards, three areas he has emphasized for 2023 are New Year’s resolutions of a sort. First on his list is resolving some of the backlog...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted suspect
ALBANY -- A Dougherty County Sheriff's Deputy arrested Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, who was wanted on several active warrants, during a vehicle stop on the 200 block of West Oakridge Drive Friday. After placing Brown under arrest, the arresting officer notified the Albany Police Department's Gang Unit, which responded to...
Albany heart specialist advises 'Play the odds' when it comes to vaccinations
ALBANY — When Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle during a Monday Night Football game, it set off a cacophony of conversations across the sports world and beyond. Among those who weighed in almost immediately were “anti-vaxxers,” who blamed the young player’s...
APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges. Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at...
3 south Georgia siblings injured in farming accident, 2 in critical condition
ALAPAHA, GA — Three Georgia siblings were injured, with two in critical condition as a result of a farming accident, according to WALB in Albany. On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the children were injured playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong, Berrien County deputies told the station.
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
