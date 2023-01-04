ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WALB 10

Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills

Georgia heart program helps fund 10 rural hospitals. Students are learning how to handle any kind of sports-related medical injury and emergency. Albany pastor honored by Sen. Ossoff on Capitol Hill. Updated: 11 hours ago. Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service...
ASHBURN, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue

Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Kenny Roberts named new headmaster of Sherwood Christian Academy

ALBANY -- Kenny Roberts has been named the new headmaster at Sherwood Christian Academy, officials with the private Christian school announced. Roberts became headmaster effective Thursday. The former assistant headmaster and high school principal at Sherwood will replace Brian Dougherty, who has taken a position at Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis, Ind., as head of school. Dougherty will remain at SCA until Feb. 15.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

How to recover from a hard freeze

ALBANY — Well, now that 2022 is in the books, we can focus on the year ahead. However, December 2022 certainly was filled with some highs and lows. It was great celebrating my birthday and the Christmas season with various parties, but I can’t forget about the first anniversary of my mother’s death the day after Christmas, and the hard freeze we endured.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man wanted for fracturing his child’s mother’s nose

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a wanted man in connection to an assault involving the mother of his child. Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. APD officials said Walker threw the mother of his child to...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

SEVERE WEATHER TIPS YOU MAY NOT KNOW YOU NEEDED

ALBANY, GA- If you didn’t know, South West Georgia has a long track record of Severe weather encounters. With that, it is important to know the effects severe weather can bring and more importantly, what to do when they occur. Assist Fire Chief, Ken Turner with the Albany Fire Department provides important tips.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted suspect

ALBANY -- A Dougherty County Sheriff's Deputy arrested Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, who was wanted on several active warrants, during a vehicle stop on the 200 block of West Oakridge Drive Friday. After placing Brown under arrest, the arresting officer notified the Albany Police Department's Gang Unit, which responded to...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges. Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy