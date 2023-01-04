Read full article on original website
Poor execution in key moments leads to Detroit Pistons’ 121-109 loss against the Spurs
The Detroit Pistons struggled in the third quarter, committing seven turnovers and outscored by seven points, leading to a 121-109 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. The Pistons and Spurs combined for 32 turnovers in the game, with the Pistons leading in that category with 15. Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 21 points, and Killian Hayes had 18 points, seven assists, and five steals. Jaden Ivey added 20 points and five assists for the Pistons, while Spurs point guard Tre Jones led all players with 25 points. The Pistons’ poor third quarter was costly, as they trailed by double digits multiple times during the second half, and the Spurs shot 55.6% overall and made 12 more free throws.
NBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Why Chauncey Billups Deserves a Spot
The NBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 candidate list features four former NBA players expected to be selected in their first year as candidates: Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, and Tony Parker. Former Detroit Piston and current Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, who has been a candidate for the Hall of Fame every year since 2018, is also on the list.
Marvin Bagley III successfully underwent surgery expected to miss significant time
DETROIT PISTONS MEDICAL UPDATE – Pistons center Marvin Bagley III underwent successful surgery today to repair a fracture of the third and fourth metacarpals in his right hand. Bagley suffered the injury at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter at Portland on January 2. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, in consultation with team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bill Moutzouros of Henry Ford Health. Bagley will be reevaluated in approximately six weeks.
Jamaal Williams on returning to Detroit Lions in 2023: ‘Hmm, let me think about it’
If you have been following along with the Detroit Lions so far during the 2022 season, you have certainly seen a lot of running back, Jamaal Williams. Through 17 games, Williams leads the Lions in rushing yards and touchdowns, and he has been one of the team’s most consistent players so far this season. That being said, Williams is in the final year of his current contract, and it will be interesting to see if he is back for the 2023 season.
Detroit Lions to get much-needed boost vs. Packers
This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that may or may not have playoff implications for both teams. Depending on what happens earlier in the day when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play, Sunday night’s game could be a win-and-get-in situation for both the Lions and Packers. If the Seahawks were to win earlier in the day, the Lions would be eliminated from playoff contention, but if the Seahawks lose, the Lions will still have an opportunity to squeeze their way into the playoffs by beating the Packers.
Detroit Lions 3 Keys to victory vs. Green Bay Packers
The Detroit Lions will know if they need to beat the Green Bay Packers to get into the playoffs by the time they kick off. I suspect, and head coach Dan Campbell has confirmed, that the Lions will be going for victory even if doesn’t help extend their season.
The Red Wings Look To Continue their winning ways with the return of Robby Fabbri
Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will welcome in the New Jersey Devils. Detroit is facing the Devils for the third and final time this season. This season the two teams have split road wins with the Red Wings taking the first matchup 5-2 in New Jersey while the Devils won the second game 6-2 in Detroit.
Detroit Lions drop AMAZING Jamaal Williams Mic’d Up video
This past Sunday, Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to right the ship when they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field this season. As we know, the Lions absolutely took advantage of the opportunity by destroying the Bears by a score of 41-10. During the game, Williams TORE UP the bears to the tune of 22 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also added a 13-yard catch just for good measure.
Amon-Ra St. Brown explains why Sunday’s matchup against the Packers is huge
On Sunday Night Football, Amon-Ra St. Brown and his Detroit Lions teammates will be at Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. It will be a game that could be a winner take all game for the final playoff spot, or, the Lions could be eliminated by game time, depending on if the Seahawks beat the Rams earlier in the day. For St. Brown, whether or not a playoff spot is on the line, he wants to beat the Packers to move the Lions to 9-8 on the season.
Detroit Red Wings tap Husso in the first half of back-to-back games
The Detroit Red Wings will welcome in the Florida Panthers tonight for the second time this year. In the first game of the season, Detroit lost to the Panthers 5-1 in a game that started their six-game losing streak a few weeks back. Starting Goalies Tonight: Ville Husso. Husso will...
Michigan CB DJ Turner makes NFL decision
The Michigan football season came to an abrupt end on New Year’s Eve when they were beaten by TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. Now, the Wolverines have shifted gears toward the 2023 season, where the team is expected to look different than it currently does. Just moments ago, news broke that Wolverines CB DJ Turner has made his NFL decision.
Fan creates epic Detroit Lions ‘Endgame’ hype video
On Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity, regardless of what happens earlier in the day. With a Seahawks loss, the Lions will be playing for a playoff spot, while a Seahawks win would eliminate the Lions from playoff contention. But even if the Lions cannot get into the playoffs, they will be playing to keep Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out.
Red Wings C Dylan Larkin earns NHL All-Star Game nod
For the third time in his NHL career, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named an NHL All-Star. Just moments ago, the Red Wings took to Twitter to announce the news, and it is well deserved. So far during the 2022-23 season, Larkin has scored 13 goals and dished out 20 assists in 35 games played. He is also a +4 in the plus/minus category for the first time since his rookie season when he finished at a +11.
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 Players miss Thursday’s practice
On Sunday Night Football, our Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in the last regular season game of the 2022 season. Depending on what happens earlier in the day, the Sunday night matchup between the Lions and Packers could be for a playoff spot. (This could change depending on if the NFL adds an 8th playoff team) Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest Week 18 injury report, and seven players are included. Three of those players missed practice.
Detroit Red Wings suffer frustrating loss as special teams continue to struggle
The Detroit Red Wings were disappointed after their 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday. Special teams were the main issue, as the Panthers scored two power-play goals while the Red Wings went 0 for five on the man advantage. Coach Derek Lalonde said, “Our five-on-five, I’m not going...
Updated odds for where Jim Harbaugh will coach in 2023
Following the 2021 college football season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Harbaugh obviously did not land that job and he told reporters that his flirtations with the NFL were over. Well, fast forward to the present, and Harbaugh, who is coming off another Big Ten Championship season with the Wolverines, is reportedly interested in testing the NFL waters one more time.
NFL makes a decision on the eight-team playoff, Detroit Lions unhelped
Earlier today there were reports that the Detroit Lions may have only needed a win on Sunday Night against the Packers, instead of hoping the Seattle Seahawks lost too. This was all due to the fact that the league was unsure what would become of the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game from Monday when Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the field.
Detroit Lions say they hoped Jameson Williams would click sooner
When the Detroit Lions selected WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that his game plan was to be ready to roll by the time training camp started. Well, his game plan and the Lions’ game plan were different as the Lions vowed they would be very patient with Williams as he recovered from a torn ACL. Now, Williams has been suiting up for over a month, but he really has not been too involved in the offense. The Lions hoped he would be further along by now.
Detroit Red Wings hope consistent playing time in minors will help Nedeljkovic return to form
The Detroit Red Wings have sent goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids for a conditioning stint. The move is intended to help Nedeljkovic regain confidence after a difficult 2022-23 season start. Why it Matters: Despite strong performances in the past, Nedeljkovic has struggled this season as the backup to Ville...
The Red Wings look to get a much needed two points with the help of Dominik Kubalik
Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will continue their three-game homestand as the Florida Panthers come to town. This is Detroit’s second matchup against the Panthers. The first matchup did not go so well against the Panthers as the Red Wings dropped that one 5-1. Tonight’s Red Wings player to...
