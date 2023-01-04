Read full article on original website
Mike
2d ago
For your safety...stay off the roads because the illegals are coming. No English, no driving skills, no insurance... nothing but a vote democrat card.
Billy P
2d ago
absolutely ridiculous! bicycle riders are the worst especially on narrow back roads. as the driver of a tractor trailer its nearly impossible to get by these clowns.
Theresa BLEVINS
2d ago
what about them keeping four feet from motorists. They have no respect for vehicles they just jump right in front of the car meaning pedestrians and bicyclist like enough is enough already and now y'all are making lanes for these idiots making the cars lanes smaller and saying keep four feet away from them
PLANetizen
Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law
Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
westernmassnews.com
Eversource customers brace for increased rates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
Can You Legally Flash Your Lights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
People are funny. We love firemen, but will do anything to avoid the police. Obviously, this is not the truth for everybody, but you get the gist. In fact, people want to avoid the police so much so that they are actually willing to help literally ANYONE who is in danger of getting a ticket. At what cost? Is it even legal?
Here are Gov. Maura Healey’s policy priorities — and what she’s done so far
This is everything the new governor said she would do in her inaugural address. Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday mapped out a vision for aggressively tackling some of Massachusetts’ largest looming problems, from ballooning housing costs and the “unacceptable” state of the MBTA to retooling its workforce training and combatting the climate crisis.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lantern closure shakes marijuana delivery market
THERE’S ANOTHER major shakeup coming in the already-struggling marijuana delivery industry, with the impending closure of one of the largest marketing websites in Massachusetts. Lantern, a website where consumers can go to order legal cannabis delivered from a local dispensary, announced Wednesday that it will shut down by the...
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
Pandemic SNAP benefits to end in Massachusetts
Due to the omnibus bill recently passed by Congress, the state must stop the additional SNAP emergency allotment in February.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Governor Healey creates first Climate Chief, Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience
BOSTON – On the first full day of her administration, Governor Maura Healey signed an Executive Order establishing the position of Climate Chief and creating an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience within the Governor’s Office. Melissa Hoffer has been appointed as Massachusetts’ first Climate Chief. Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to establish such a position at the cabinet level.
wgbh.org
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices. While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
New Massachusetts law protects ‘vulnerable’ road users
Gov. Charlie Baker has agreed to a new law aimed at making roads safer for “vulnerable users” such as bicyclists, pedestrians, skateboarders and anyone else who is not in a vehicle. Baker signed the bill (H 5103) Sunday after it gained momentum during the quiet informal sessions that...
Don’t Forget: New Laws in Effect for Massachusetts in 2023
I have to be honest; I am still adjusting to many things now that a new year is in full swing. We've talked about New Year's resolutions and such but how about news laws that we should know about for 2023?. After years of a step-by-step process, the minimum wage...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization
CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
Massachusetts Drivers! Here’s What You Need To Know About New Traffic Law Now In Effect
Berkshire County drivers! Be extra careful(not that you shouldn't be careful when you're behind the wheel anyway) when you're out driving around, especially when you're driving near pedestrians and/or bicyclists. In an effort to hopefully reduce injuries and fatalities out on the roads, Governor Baker signed a new bill into...
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
Local business shrugs as Mass. minimum wage peaks at $15 under 'grand bargain'
WORCESTER ― The state rang in the new year with a minimum wage bump to $15 last Sunday, reaching the finish line of the so-called “grand bargain” ― a 2018 state law that increased the minimum wage by $4 in five years. Starting in 2019, when the Massachusetts' minimum wage was $12 per...
CDC map shows most of Mass. has "high" COVID community levels
BOSTON - Community COVID levels are "high" in much of Massachusetts to start the new year, according to the latest CDC data.A map updated Thursday shows 10 out of 14 counties in the state have high COVID community levels. Only Essex, Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire counties are considered medium risk. COVID "community levels" reflect hospital admissions and inpatient bed use in relation to the number of new COVID cases in a county.The CDC recommends wearing a high quality mask when the COVID community level is high."If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in...
Does This Video Prove the Theory that Massachusetts Drivers Are The Worst?
The world we live in today is always in front of a camera. From security cameras, doorbell cameras, and the cameras we carry in our pockets on our smartphones. They can come in very handy when you need to have something captured on video. One of those places that have...
Boston Globe
Would you want to be composted after you die? Mass. lawmakers want to make it an option.
What will happen to your body when you die? In Massachusetts, you have three options: to be buried, to be burned, or to donate your body to science. But Representative Natalie Higgins, a Democrat representing Worcester’s fourth district, has another idea. She wants to have her body turned into soil and placed outside her late great grandparents’ house — a choice she says is better for the Earth and in which she finds comfort.
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
