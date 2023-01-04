ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robert Gowins
3d ago

I don't care for Joe but I think him and Troy did as well as can be expected given the unfortunate circumstances they were In both were stunned

RideTheLightning
3d ago

Joe Buck always been clueless. I'm not angry what he said about the Bills/Bengals game, just in general he always been clueless. Him and Chris Collinsworth are my top two worst commentators in the NFL.

SayWhatWhy from WI
2d ago

What he says is always a blur! So glad that he and his sidekick are away from Fox so most teams only have to deal with them once a season.

