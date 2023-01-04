Read full article on original website
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Now Amazon workers go on strike! Workers at fulfilment centre in Coventry will walkout on January 25
Members of the GMB union based at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry will walk out on January 25 in a dispute over pay after voting in favour of taking industrial action.
RMT chief threatens rail strikes could continue beyond May – as it happened
LIVE – Updated at 15:18. Mick Lynch says strikes could carry on into spring unless a reasonable offer is made to the RMT union; transport secretary denies blocking a deal. Downing Street is hopeful that a deal to end the rail strikes could be possible. A No 10 source said that while issues remained to be sorted, it was viewed as the public sector dispute most likely to be resolved first, reports our political correspondent Peter Walker.
Rail strikes: train drivers’ union Aslef dismisses reported 3% pay offer
Union leader Mick Whelan brands reported £2,000 rise just before latest 24-hour strike as ‘tokenism’
Scottish government urged to introduce cap on bus fares
The Scottish government is being urged to introduce a cap on bus fares. More than 130 bus operators in England have signed up to limit fares to £2 for the first three months of the year. Scottish Labour wants Scotland to follow suit to stop people seeking alternative transport.
Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
Australia helicopter collision: Passenger tapped pilot before crash, footage shows
A survivor of a deadly helicopter collision in Australia had tried to warn a pilot of impending danger, a video appears to show. In the footage, a passenger in the backseat of the aircraft is seen tapping the pilot's shoulder. Pilot Michael James turns his head in response, while the...
Four in 10 junior doctors plan to quit NHS as soon as they can, survey finds
Four in 10 junior doctors are actively planning to quit the NHS as soon as they can find another job, according to a survey by the British Medical Association. The survey, released as part of the BMA chair of council Prof Philip Banfield’s new year message, found poor pay and working conditions were among the main reasons for junior doctors wanting to leave.
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
Ballot of junior doctors could result in 72-hour strike over pay, says BMA
Junior doctors in England will go on strike for 72 hours in March in protest about pay if their forthcoming ballot produces a majority for industrial action. Their union, the British Medical Association (BMA), issued the warning as it claimed that junior doctors had suffered a “staggering and unjustifiable” 26.1% cut in their income since 2008.
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
More than 100 road traffic officers and control room operators working for National Highways across England will launch a 48-hour strike on Tuesday.The walkout by members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) is part of industrial action in a bitter dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.Around 100,000 PCS members working in 124 government departments and other bodies have voted for strike action.PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This strike is likely to cause problems for people returning to work after the Christmas break, and while we regret that, it’s important to remember our action could be called off today...
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
Anti-strike legislation could worsen NHS services, Labour says
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves confirms Labour will oppose plan because it is likely to erode goodwill of doctors and nurses
Teachers’ pay offer is ‘very fair’, minister insists ahead of more talks
A Scottish Government minister has refused to say if more cash could be found for teachers in a bid to prevent further strikes – which have already closed schools across the country.Talks are taking place on Friday between unions and the government, as further and higher education minister Jamie Hepburn insisted the pay rise offered to teachers was “very fair”.The deal on the table would see most most staff in classrooms receive a 5% pay rise, although the lowest-earning teachers would get a 6.85% increase.And Mr Hepburn said combined with other pay rises it would mean salaries for “most teachers”...
Bristol teacher killed in Ben Nevis avalanche
A climber killed in an avalanche on Ben Nevis has been named as Mark Bessell, a 48-year-old teacher from Bristol. Mr Bessell died climbing the north face of the mountain 30 December, while a second man suffered serious injuries. Richard Uffendell, headteacher of Ashton Park School, paid tribute to Mr...
Barber shop owner jailed for using Covid grants to fund terrorists
A man has been jailed for 12 years for sending Covid relief grants he received from a London council to fund so-called Islamic State terrorists in Syria. Barber shop owner Tarek Namouz, 43, was given thousands of pounds of bounce back loans which he transferred abroad. Kingston Crown Court heard...
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
Revealed: NHS trusts tell patients they can go private and jump hospital queues
NHS trusts with record waiting lists are promoting “quick and easy” private healthcare services at their own hospitals, offering patients the chance to jump year-long queues, the Observer can reveal. Hospitals are offering hip replacements from £10,000, cataract surgery for £2,200 and hernia repairs for £2,500. MRI scans...
Train drivers offered pay rise in bid to end strikes
Train drivers have been offered a 4% pay rise for two years in a row by the body which represents rail companies in a bid to end strike action. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has made its first offer to Aslef, the union for train drivers, after several strikes. The...
