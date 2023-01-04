PennDOT names Employee of the Quarter

PennDOT has named Heath Sterner the District 3 Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2023.

Heath was recently promoted from a Drill Operator II to the role of Drill Supervisor in the District’s Soil Unit. Working on the Drill Crew requires a Class A Commercial Driver’s License. It also requires traveling to all nine counties in the district, often working long days in adverse weather conditions.

In his new position, Heath is required to mark out pavement cores, set up and review projects, and document drill logs for future bridge and road design, in addition to the regular drill crew duties.

Heath is responsible for the safety of the Drill Crew, making sure the equipment is adequately maintained and is in safe working condition. His experience and quick thinking have been advantageous to the Drill Crew as issues arise during the drilling process, such as a coring barrel getting stuck in clay. When this happens, Heath is very skilled at retrieving the barrels without losing them, saving the department money.

He is known for being a dependable employee who never complains and often exceeds his job duties and expectations.

Heath, who lives in Ralston, Lycoming County, began his career with PennDOT in February 2020. In his spare time, he enjoys riding motorcycle, hunting, and cutting firewood.