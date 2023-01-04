BioMed Realty Bolsters Leadership Team with Key Officer Promotions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

BioMed Realty, a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, announced today the promotion of four officers in support of the Company’s continued expansion and investment in core innovation markets. These professionals have deep expertise in their respective commercial real estate disciplines, with a combined total of more than seven decades of experience.

“The promotions recognize four individuals who have been instrumental to BioMed Realty’s success in the areas of accounting, legal, risk management, communications and marketing,” said Tim Schoen, CEO of BioMed Realty. “Their commitment to excellence has helped grow BioMed Realty to more than $25 billion in value with 19.6 million square feet contained in the operating portfolio and active development pipeline as we begin 2023. These colleagues consistently demonstrate expertise and industry leadership while providing tremendous value to our tenants, communities, and the Company’s financial health. I am proud of their efforts in exemplifying the Company’s values and building upon BioMed Realty’s foundation of success.”

With life science and technology industries continuing to serve as crucial pillars of the U.S. and global economic growth, BioMed Realty actively invests in sustainable campuses and new development within core innovation markets, which include Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Boulder, and Cambridge, U.K. Sponsored by Blackstone since 2016, BioMed Realty provides a real estate portfolio of lab office space that is characterized by flexibility and scale, thus enabling life science companies to focus their capital on advancing breakthrough research in these core innovation markets.

Below are the four promoted officers who have been integral to the Company’s growth and will continue shaping and executing BioMed’s continued long-term success:

Allyn Aguirre becomes Senior Vice President, Accounting and Treasury after serving as Vice President, Senior Controller. Ms. Aguirre’s increased role encompasses overseeing the Company’s in-house accounting, tax, treasury and financial reporting functions. Ms. Aguirre joined BioMed in 2011 and has contributed to the Company’s acquisitions and capital markets transactions. Prior to BioMed, Ms. Aguirre was an Audit Manager at KPMG LLP, where she served global real estate clients in San Diego and Sydney, Australia.

Maria Huntalas becomes Vice President, Corporate Communications & Marketing after serving as Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Marketing. Ms. Huntalas has direct oversight of BioMed Realty’s corporate communications and marketing efforts, including brand awareness, media relations and various corporate and property marketing initiatives. Her specific expertise in digital and data-driven marketing strategies has resulted in increasing the Company’s competitive share of voice and elevating BioMed Realty’s brand and reputation among tenants, investors and the community. Prior to BioMed, Ms. Huntalas held strategic marketing roles at IBM for over 20 years.

Lan Nguyen becomes Vice President, Risk Management after serving as Senior Director, Risk Management. Ms. Nguyen has direct oversight of the global risk programs and safety for BioMed Realty’s operating portfolio and in-process developments. She has achieved premium savings through integrated risk and safety programs for BioMed’s operations and assets since 2018. Ms. Nguyen has also implemented a company risk management information system to improve operations and maintain tenant satisfaction. Prior to BioMed, Ms. Nguyen held risk management roles in the air transportation and energy industries.

Emily Yu has been elevated to Vice President, Legal after serving as Managing Attorney, Legal. Ms. Yu will take on an increased leadership role within BioMed’s legal team, which covers the entire BioMed portfolio. Since joining BioMed in 2015, Ms. Yu has contributed to acquisition, disposition, leasing, development and financing transactions for the East Coast and U.K. markets. Prior to BioMed, Ms. Yu served as counsel at Locke Lord LLP, specializing in commercial real estate transactions.

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries. BioMed owns and operates high quality life science real estate comprising—as of September 30, 2022—15.9 million square feet concentrated in leading innovation markets throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Boulder and Cambridge, U.K. In addition, BioMed maintains a premier in process development platform with 3.7 million square feet of Class A properties in active construction and 7.1 million square feet of future development platform in these core innovation markets to meet the growing demand of the life science and technology industries. To learn more about BioMed Realty, visit biomedrealty.com and follow the company on Twitter @biomedrealty.

