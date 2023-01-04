ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largest Mental Health Practice in Northern South Carolina Region Switches to eClinicalWorks to Streamline Care

 3 days ago

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

eClinicalWorks ®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Palmetto Counseling & Consulting transitioned to eClinicalWorks’ multidimensional EHR solution. As the largest mental and behavioral health practice in the Rock Hill and Fort Mill, SC region, Palmetto Counseling needed a new EHR solution to integrate behavioral health solutions and medication management tools into a single platform. They found a solution in eClinicalWorks’ EHR and patient engagement tools.

“As an outpatient behavioral care center, we need specific tools to manage treatment plans and medication,” said Rich Schlauch, President and CEO of Palmetto Counseling & Consulting. “With the eClinicalWorks EHR, we now have customizable, intuitive dashboards and workflows to meet our clinical, administrative, and billing needs. eClinicalWorks also automates processes like patient registrations, scheduling, intake, and patient communication. This will allow us to offer better and faster care, which is our top priority.”

Since 2008, Palmetto Counseling & Consulting has offered a variety of services, including individual therapy, family counseling, couples therapy, marriage counseling, comprehensive clinical assessments, diagnostic interview screening and group therapy. The practice now serves an average of 2,500 patients a month and has 12 mental health professionals on staff.

“Mental and behavioral health is a growing concern across the country, and Palmetto Counseling offers many necessary services to help meet the needs of their community,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “The eClinicalWorks behavioral health module will help improve practice efficiency and patient care, while aiding long-term growth. In addition, eClinicalWorks’ multidimensional EHR significantly saves time for practices in their value-based care initiatives by collating and computing data from outside sources with real-time cloud intelligence.”

eClinicalWorks’ fully integrated behavioral health module will help Palmetto’s healthcare professionals with goal tracking, care plan reviews, patient and care team signoffs and easy management for individual and group visits. The comprehensive solution holistically manages patients’ health and wellness, including lifestyle, activities of daily living, and home and community support by capturing patients’ behavioral health history.

“We’re excited to start our partnership with eClinicalWorks and look forward to scaling our services with them as we continue to grow,” said Rich Schlauch, President and CEO of Palmetto Counseling & Consulting.

Learn more about eClinicalWorks’ suite of health IT solutions at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Palmetto Counseling & Consulting

Palmetto Counseling & Consulting Services, LLC (Palmetto) originally started as a solo, private practice founded by Rich Schlauch, MSW, LISW-CP, LCSW in 2008. Palmetto’s Vision is to be the premier mental health provider in the Carolinas. Our Mission is to remove barriers and stigma for clients receiving help and provide holistic, client driven, recovery-oriented services committed to helping people improve their overall quality of life. Our motto “Helping People Move Forward” captures the essence of this mission. Palmetto Values treatment driven by compassion, integrity, diversity, and respect as being essential to help our clients live a happy and fulfilled life. For more information, visit www.pccrh.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

