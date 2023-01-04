Alchemer Acquires Apptentive, Market-Leading Mobile Feedback Platform

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

Alchemer – a global leader in experience management and enterprise feedback technology – announced today the acquisition of Apptentive, the industry leader in mobile feedback technology. This acquisition provides Alchemer customers with a more in-depth method of collecting feedback from mobile customers and gives Apptentive customers access to survey and workflow functionality across communication channels and within platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, and Slack.

Founded in 2006, Alchemer helps businesses collect, analyze, and leverage customer and employee feedback to proactively drive better engagement, retention, and user experience. Apptentive manages millions of consumer interactions every day on hundreds of millions of devices for the world’s biggest brands, helping drive twice the actionable feedback and 70% higher retention than the average mobile app achieves.

“This acquisition creates an incredible opportunity for our customers to better reach their customers and employees where they are engaged – in mobile apps,” said David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer. “This is the next step in Alchemer’s journey to democratize experience management and becomes the foundation for Alchemer’s digital engagement strategy. Alchemer is excited that the Apptentive team shares our vision to make every customer and employee voice matter.”

Alchemer and Apptentive will offer their combined set of solutions to customers effective immediately and will soon launch new, integrated solutions for the market. Apptentive provides customers with the ability to reach consumers and employees within their mobile experience. Alchemer’s broader experience management platform allows those same respondents to provide deeper feedback. By leveraging Alchemer’s workflow and integration capabilities, customers can put this feedback to work, closing the loop with their customers and employees who take the time to provide feedback on their experience.

“Alchemer provides the perfect platform to help us realize our vision for Apptentive – to give every customer a voice,” said Robi Ganguly, CEO of Apptentive. “Coming off a year when we broke records in feedback volume and released Version 6.0 of our mobile SDKs, I am excited to combine our best-in-class mobile capabilities and our talented team with the Alchemer team and offering.”

About Alchemer

Alchemer offers the world’s most flexible feedback and data collection platform that allows organizations to close the loop with their customers and employees quickly and effectively. Our mission is to give every customer and employee a voice, and to make every voice matter. Alchemer serves more than 13,000 global CX, HR, and market research customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Alchemer visit www.alchemer.com.

About Apptentive

Apptentive’s mobile customer experience platform empowers companies to measure shifts in customer emotion and gather actionable feedback across their mobile customer journeys. Using proactive mobile communication tools, Apptentive enables companies to deeply understand their customers in order to manage their brand reputation, create seamless customer experiences, and validate product roadmaps. Through intelligently timed surveys, messages, and prompts, the company powers millions of customer interactions every month on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide for companies including FanDuel, eBay, CNN, Capital One, JetBlue, Arby’s, Zillow, and Safeway. For more information on Apptentive visit www.apptentive.com.

