ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Otter.ai Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTymF_0k357I5D00

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

Today Otter.ai is proud to announce that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit and received a SOC 2 Type II report, reaffirming its commitment to keeping your information private and secure. This rigorous and independent assessment of its internal controls provides assurance that Otter.ai has the appropriate security measures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005207/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We understand users put immense trust in Otter.ai when they use the platform for their private conversations, meetings, and other forms of communication,” says Sam Liang, CEO and co-founder of Otter.ai. “That’s why we are committed to continually enhancing our security and privacy posture - we’re proud that this report reaffirms that commitment.”

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the privacy and security of organizations and their customers, especially when storing customer data in the cloud.

In order to achieve SOC 2 Type II, Otter.ai demonstrated processes in multiple areas, including but not limited to:

  • Security procedures and operations
  • Compliance controls and monitoring
  • Employee security awareness

The privacy and security of Otter.ai’s over 10 million daily users and growing number of enterprises that deploy Otter.ai across their organization is of utmost importance and this achievement affirms Otter.ai’s current commitment and ongoing dedication to its community.

Find out more information about Otter.ai’s SOC 2 Type II and its ongoing commitment and efforts to privacy and security here: https://otter.ai/privacy-security

About Otter.ai

Otter.ai, Inc. is the world’s leading meeting transcription, summarization and collaboration tool, used by over 10 million users from students to professionals to teams at Fortune 500 companies. Teams connect Otter.ai to their calendars and video conferencing apps to capture, store and even collaborate using their notes from every meeting. The company is backed by early investors in Google, DeepMind, Zoom, and Tesla.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005207/en/

Mitchell Woodrow,mitchell@otter.ai

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET AUDIO/VIDEO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SECURITY

SOURCE: Otter.ai

PUB: 01/04/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 01/04/2023 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Continental and Ambarella Partner On Assisted and Automated Driving Systems With Full Software Stack

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- At CES 2023, technology company Continental (XETRA: CON) and Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will jointly develop scalable, end-to-end hardware and software solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI), for assisted and automated driving (AD), on the way to autonomous mobility. The strategic collaboration builds on Continental’s announcement in November to integrate Ambarella’s energy-efficient System-on-Chip (SoC) family into its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Compared to other domain controller SoCs, Ambarella’s “CV3-AD” chip family provides higher performance to process...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Cavli Wireless Brings the Next-generation CAT1.bis Module C16QS

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Cavli Wireless, one of the first truly ‘IoT ready’ cellular module manufacturers, and Qualcomm Technologies. Inc., the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, announced today a strategic collaboration for LTE CAT1 technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005571/en/ Powering the next generation of CAT1.bis IoT with Cavli C16QS Smart Cellular IoT Module (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Why Deere thinks satellites are the next big technology to invest in

John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
The Associated Press

Ouster Launches Digital Lidar Perception Platform Ouster Gemini

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or “the Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced the launch of Ouster Gemini, its cloud-backed digital lidar perception platform for crowd analytics, security, and intelligent transportation systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005873/en/ Ouster Gemini Digital Lidar Perception Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Quectel Continues to Drive Digital Transformation With Advanced Smart Module, Edge Intelligence and Machine Vision Technologies at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- CES – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is today demonstrating its smart module capabilities with compute-intensive and edge intelligence applications. Using Quectel’s high performance SG865W-WF smart module, the demonstration showcases how future use cases of industrial applications, digital signage, unattended retail, fleet management and healthcare can be enabled with edge intelligence and machine vision functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005278/en/ Quectel continues to drive digital transformation with advanced smart module, edge intelligence and machine vision technologies at CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Ncardia and Cellistic recruit Gustavo Mahler to lead the businesses through their next phase of growth

LEIDEN, Netherlands & MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Ncardia and Cellistic continue to build their leadership teams by recruiting Gustavo Mahler as Chief Executive Officer. Gustavo was most recently a Venture Partner with DYNAMK Capital where he invested in leading life sciences tools, technologies, and services. Prior to this role Gustavo spent ten years leading and growing CMC Biologics (now AGC Biologics) resulting in CMC’s sale to Asahi Glass Corporation for €520 million which created AGC Biologics. Gustavo also held global leadership positions at Bayer Healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005118/en/ Gustavo Mahler (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract Solutions to Build Premier Solution in Allergy

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today, practice technology leader ModMed ® announced the acquisition of Xtract Solutions’ allergy testing and immunotherapy software. Xtract Solutions’ highly regarded software complements ModMed’s Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution, which was launched in early 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005113/en/ ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract to Build Premier Solution in Allergy (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Airgain® Expands Fixed Wireless Access Offering with Integrated Reference Design

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has announced the release of its outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) reference design that has been tested and validated with Airgain’s state-of-the-art RF testing and validation equipment. The design supports the latest 5G-NR 3GPP REL-16 standards with 4x4 MIMO on DL and 2x2 MIMO on UL and is designed to meet IP67 outdoor requirements. It also comes fully equipped with a software management stack powered by Errigal’s enterprise solution and a patent-pending easy installation kit that helps eliminate the need for professional installation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005250/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

ETAG Tech Selects Atmosic’s Bluetooth Low Energy Solutions for its Electronic Shelf Label Portfolio

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ETAG Tech, an leader in ultra-low power and high-performance electronic shelf labels (ESLs), today announced a partnership to bring Atmosic’s ultra-low power wireless solutions to ETAG Tech’s ESL portfolio. ETAG Tech is using Atmosic’s ATM2 system-on-chips (SoCs) for several ESL designs and will be incorporating Atmosic’s ATM3 SoC in future designs to take advantage of energy harvesting technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005015/en/ Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates. Extreme-low-power and standards-driven communication ensure a long-term and robust operation. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Teach yourself growth marketing: How to set up a landing page

As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses and I can confidently attest that working is the best way to learn. I am not saying you need to immediately join a Series A startup or land a growth marketing role at a large corporation. Instead, I have broken down how you can teach yourself growth marketing in five easy steps:
CNBC

ESG will be a heavy focus for tech leaders in 2023

CIOs are becoming increasingly more critical for companies to meet their ESG goals. Rising environmental regulations, cost savings, and other financial benefits that come from operational efficiencies tied to sustainability are driving ESG forward. The biggest technological challenge for organizations working to embed ESG into their operations is a lack...
The Associated Press

Universal Electronics Announces Expansion of its Software and Services for Whole Home Control and Support at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005231/en/ UEI announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally. #CES2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

New York’s right-to-repair bill has major carve-outs for manufacturers

Which devices does the Digital Fair Repair Act cover, exactly? Well, a lot — any that constitute as “digital electronic equipment,” basically. But there are some carve-outs, including cars, home appliances, medical devices, off-road equipment and enterprise devices used by data centers, schools and hospitals. The legislation...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Semtech Corporation and Sierra Wireless Announce Termination of the Waiting Period Under the HSR Act

CAMARILLO, Calif. & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) (“Semtech”) and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (“Sierra”) today announced the termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005923/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Quectel Expands its 5G and GNSS Combo Antennas Portfolio to Advance Coverage and Location Services Across Intelligent Transportation, Telematics, and Mission Critical Communications

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched three new combo antennas to help IoT solution designers and developers optimize device performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005587/en/ Quectel expands its 5G and GNSS combo antennas portfolio to advance coverage and location services across intelligent transportation, telematics, and mission critical communications (Photo: Business Wire)
EWN

Explore the Benefits of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): A Comparison with Traditional Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a financial system built on top of blockchain technology that allows for financial services without traditional intermediaries. DeFi is open, transparent, and secure, and offers greater financial inclusion and potentially more efficient and cost-effective services. Potential drawbacks include complexity, lack of regulation, risk of losses, risk...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy