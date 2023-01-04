Otter.ai Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

Today Otter.ai is proud to announce that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit and received a SOC 2 Type II report, reaffirming its commitment to keeping your information private and secure. This rigorous and independent assessment of its internal controls provides assurance that Otter.ai has the appropriate security measures.

“We understand users put immense trust in Otter.ai when they use the platform for their private conversations, meetings, and other forms of communication,” says Sam Liang, CEO and co-founder of Otter.ai. “That’s why we are committed to continually enhancing our security and privacy posture - we’re proud that this report reaffirms that commitment.”

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the privacy and security of organizations and their customers, especially when storing customer data in the cloud.

In order to achieve SOC 2 Type II, Otter.ai demonstrated processes in multiple areas, including but not limited to:

Security procedures and operations

Compliance controls and monitoring

Employee security awareness

The privacy and security of Otter.ai’s over 10 million daily users and growing number of enterprises that deploy Otter.ai across their organization is of utmost importance and this achievement affirms Otter.ai’s current commitment and ongoing dedication to its community.

Find out more information about Otter.ai’s SOC 2 Type II and its ongoing commitment and efforts to privacy and security here: https://otter.ai/privacy-security

About Otter.ai

Otter.ai, Inc. is the world’s leading meeting transcription, summarization and collaboration tool, used by over 10 million users from students to professionals to teams at Fortune 500 companies. Teams connect Otter.ai to their calendars and video conferencing apps to capture, store and even collaborate using their notes from every meeting. The company is backed by early investors in Google, DeepMind, Zoom, and Tesla.

