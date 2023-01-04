Read full article on original website
Watchdog Finds That Gaps In CMS Oversight Cost Medicare Part B Millions
Medicare Part B and its beneficiaries missed out on millions in savings related to drug payments, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. HHS also issued a new rule on Medicaid reimbursements. Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize...
TikTok Weight Loss Buzz Leads To Diabetes Drug Shortage
Bloomberg reports on how an online meme is leading to serious supply shortages of Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. In other health industry news, Aetna wins a N.C. contract, Moderna buys a Japanese drugmaker to boost its mRNA drug efforts, and more. Ozempic, an injection that keeps blood sugar levels...
NIH Launches Remote Program For Covid Testing, Consults, Treatments
The National Institutes of Health's new pilot program is designed to allow people to receive free covid-related telehealth care, and it's thought up to 8,000 people may use the "Home Test to Treat" site. Meanwhile, the latest worrisome covid variant is driving up hospitalizations on the East Coast. The National...
First Edition: January 5, 2023
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant strain in the U.S. in just a matter of weeks, could drive a new wave of cases, a World Health Organization official told reporters Wednesday. (Paun, 1/4) White House COVID-19 response...
Growth Of ‘Most Transmissible Subvariant’ XBB.1.5 Worries Health Officials
The World Health Organization says the omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant variant in the U.S. over a matter of weeks, could drive cases up. Dr. Ashish Jha, White House pandemic response coordinator, called its growth "stunning" but cautioned against panic. Scientists are working to determine if the subvariant also causes more severe illness.
Biden, WHO Question China’s Covid Death Reports
President Joe Biden and global health officials raised concerns that covid-related deaths are underreported and want China to be more forthcoming about the state of the crisis. In the U.S., local news outlets report that the virus is flaring in some regions while stable in others. China defended on Thursday...
Walgreens, CVS Will Pursue Certification To Sell Abortion Pills
Pharmacy giants Walgreens and CVS said Wednesday that they will take the regulatory steps to be able to dispense mifepristone, the first drug in the two-drug protocol of a medicated abortion. The decisions follow a new FDA rule allowing retail pharmacies to dispense the medication for the first time. Walgreens...
‘As Scarce As Taylor Swift Tickets:’ The Saga Of Finding Children’s Tylenol
Axios reports on why the shortage of children's Tylenol and Motrin continues, much to the frustration of parents of young children. Other public health news touches on forever chemicals, ketamine clinics for mental health, marijuana use among young adults, and more. Respiratory viruses may come and go, but one constant...
During In-Flight Emergencies, Sometimes Airlines’ Medical Kits Fall Short
In March, a Frontier Airlines flight was headed from Phoenix to Las Vegas when a female passenger stopped breathing. The flight attendant yelled in the cabin for help. A passenger who was trained as a wilderness first responder, Seth Coley, jumped into action and found the woman was unresponsive and had a weak pulse. Coley dug through the plane’s medical kit but couldn’t find an oropharyngeal airway, a tool that was supposed to be there and that he needed to help the woman breathe. Instead, he cleared the airway by manipulating her neck.
FDA Steady On Abortion Pills: Rejects Pushes To Widen, Restrict Access
Media outlets report on efforts to: limit abortion pill access, from a conservative group; and to expand access, from a medical group seeking more use of mifepristone in miscarriages. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe reports on how some pharmacies may, or may not, decide to dispense the drugs. The Food and...
Annual Price Of New US Drugs In 2022 Hit Median Of $200K
An analysis by Reuters found the price of novel drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration during 2022 had a median annual value of $222,003. Separately, reports say the ADHD drug shortage has now spread to affect generic Ritalin and Concerta, as Adderall supplies remain limited. After setting record-high...
KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Year-End Bill Holds Big Health Changes
The year-end government spending bill includes a lot of changes to federal health programs, including changes to Medicare payments and some structure for states to begin to disenroll people on Medicaid whose eligibility has been maintained through the pandemic. Separately, the Biden administration took several steps to expand the availability...
Large Toxic ‘Forever’ Chemical Plume Hits Lake Michigan
News outlets cover a sizeable plume of toxic PFAS chemicals that have leaked into Lake Michigan's Green Bay from a plant that makes firefighting foam. Some detected levels far exceed EPA drinking water health limits. Other news comes from New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, and elsewhere. A large plume of toxic...
Lost Sleep and Jangled Nerves: The Rising Onslaught of Noise Harms Mind and Body
SACRAMENTO — Mike Thomson’s friends refuse to stay over at his house anymore. Thomson lives about 50 yards from a busy freeway that bisects California’s capital city, one that has been increasingly used as a speedway for high-speed races, diesel-spewing big rigs, revving motorcycles — and cars that have been illegally modified to make even more noise.
Journalists Review 2022’s Top Health Stories and the CDC’s Policy on Remote Work
KHN Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed some of 2022’s top health stories from the Sunshine State on WLRN Miami’s “The Florida Roundup” on Dec. 29. KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed the policy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows its employees to work remotely on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Dec. 16.
California Senate’s New Health Chair to Prioritize Mental Health and Homelessness
California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, a Stockton Democrat who was instrumental in passing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature mental health care legislation last year, has been appointed to lead the Senate’s influential health committee, a change that promises a more urgent focus on expanding mental health services and moving homeless people into housing and treatment.
Pushback Undoes Cutbacks In California’s Medi-Cal Insurance Plans
The California Department of Health Care Services announced it has now negotiated with five commercial health plans for 2024 Medi-Cal services, undoing a process that had cut the number to three. Also: Medicaid expansion, flavored tobacco in Ohio, marijuana use in Maryland, transgender health laws and more. In a significant...
