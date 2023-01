"The Old Way" starring Nicolas Cage and produced by Rochester's Colin Floom tells the story of gunslinger Colton Briggs, whose past comes back to haunt him when the son of a man he murdered years prior arrives to take his revenge resulting in the death of Briggs' wife. Accompanied by his daughter, Briggs sets out to avenge his wife and get revenge on her killer.

