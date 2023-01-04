Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Reveals She “Was Crushing” On Offset During “Lick” Video Shoot
Just before Cardi B exploded onto the rap scene with her summer hit “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx-born rapper released her popular mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 in early 2017. One notable song from the project featured Offset, who would later become Cardi B’s husband. The pair...
Adele Shouts Out Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict: “Do Whatever You Want Now, Baby!”
Adele has publicly shared her support for Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty on all counts in their 2020 shooting case. Over the holiday weekend, Adele performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele. During a Friday night show, the “Easy On Me” singer brought up the viral TikTok mash-up of her 2015 hit, “Water Under the Bridge,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.”
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Cause of Unexpected Death: Three 6 Mafia Rapper Dead at 43 on New Year's Day
The Hip Hop community just lost one of the biggest stars, Gangsta Boo. The rapper is considered one of the pioneers of female rap and is often referred to as the Queen of Memphis. According to several reports, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead by a neighbor...
R. Kelly releases new album from prison; gets pulled from streaming services
On Dec. 9, an album under R. Kelly’s name titled I Admit It was released on streaming services. The 13-song album features tracks that are titled “Freaky Sensation,” “I Found Love,” and “Good Ole Days.” The last three tracks are a part of a sequel titled “I Admit It,” where Kelly speaks about his past regarding sex crimes and human trafficking.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
hotnewhiphop.com
Deb Antney Thought Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Would “Lock In”
She speaks on artists paving the way for a new generation and hoping that Cardi & Nicki would be close. The impact that women in Rap have on the industry is unprecedented, and Deb Antney has been tracking its progression. As more ladies are staking their claims in Hip Hop, we’re seeing a rediscovered unity—although, there are still moments when internet rifts get the best of them. Antney was instrumental in Minaj’s rise to stardom, and on My Expert Opinion, she spoke about her former client.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ Release Date & Cover Revealed
YoungBoy Never Broke Again will release his new album I Rest My Case on Friday, Jan. 6, Billboard can confirm. I Rest My Case marks the rapper’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 11 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1. Just last year, YoungBoy debuted six projects on the chart — five solo endeavors and one collaborative...
Gangsta Boo, Rapper in Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia and a pioneer of female Southern rap music, has died, a representative for the musician announced. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was 43 years old. “The Mitchell...
musictimes.com
Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans
A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Breaks Missy Elliott's Record As Longest-Charting Female Rapper On Hot 100
Nicki Minaj has broken Missy Elliott’s record as the longest-charting female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Chart Data, the rap icons had been tied for the record, before Minaj edged out Elliott on New Year’s Day (January 1). “@NickiMinaj becomes the female rapper with the...
Complex
French Montana Drops DJ Drama-Hosted ‘Coke Boys 6’ f/ ASAP Rocky and More
French Montana’s latest offering Coke Boys 6 has arrived, hosted by DJ Drama. The lengthy 29-track Money Heist Edition of the Gangsta Grillz mixtape includes features from ASAP Rocky, Benny the Butcher, Kodak Black, Jeremih, Max B, Vory, King Combs, Nav, EST Gee, Stove God Cooks, the late Chinx, and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Explains “It’s Your Birthday” Line From 2003 Hit “In Da Club”
The Queens rapper explained why he started the hit single with the famous line. Following the success of 50 Cent’s breakout 2003 single “In da Club,” the New York native went on to achieve a successful career in rap and business. Ahead of the song’s 20-year anniversary,...
Complex
Skrillex Shares New Track “Way Back” f/ Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress
The return of Skrillex continues with the unveiling of a second new track, with the Grammy-winning artist this time enlisting PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Friday, Skrillex rolled out the new song “Way Back,” available above via YouTube or below through Spotify. “Way Back” was preceded earlier this week...
Complex
Here’s Bobby Shmurda’s Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda released his annual “Rap Up” song over the weekend, where he reminisced on some of the biggest pop culture moments of 2022 while dissing a number of artists. Among those mentioned on the 15-minute track is Bobby Shmurda, who Murda name drops when talking about the Brooklyn artist’s beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Smino’s “Luv 4 Rent” Gets The ChopNotSlop Treatment: Stream
Luv 4 Rent (CHOPNOTSLOP Remix) The tail end of 2022 saw the arrival of some undeniably incredible new music. Among the many standout albums is Smino’s Luv 4 Rent, which chiefly landed as October was drawing to a close. Since its arrival, the 15-track project has earned plenty of praise, even nabbing a spot on HNHH‘s yearly roundup of noteworthy hip-hop releases.
hubpages.com
Thundercat: The Trailblazer of Experimental Soul and Funk Music
Thundercat is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter who has had a significant impact on the music industry since he first burst onto the scene in the early 2010s. With his unique blend of genres, his catchy and innovative production style, and his ability to write hit songs for a wide range of artists, Thundercat has established himself as one of the most influential and successful musicians of his generation.
‘Wrong place, wrong time’: French Montana releases statement after 10 people shot at Miami music video shoot
French Montana has released his first statement following reports that 10 people had been injured in a shooting during his music video shoot.The incident took place outside a Miami restaurant called The Licking where the rapper was filming a music video on Thursday night (5 January), according to police.In a statement on Friday (6 January), Montana tweeted: “Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape [with] friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt.“Our thoughts and prayers...
