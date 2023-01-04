Read full article on original website
Donna Belle Avery
Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas. She was born on November 13, 1932 in Clarion; a daughter of the late John Byron and Eleanor H. Garner Kriebel. Donna graduated from Clarion Area High School.
Marion Loretta McFetridge
Marion Loretta McFetridge, 97, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy. Born in Bradford, PA., on Jan. 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Tobias & Loretta Nick Lutz. She was married to Samuel D. McFetridge and he preceded her in death. A...
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin, passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness. Born in Franklin on June 18, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Concetta Talone Harton. She was...
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright, 77, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born July 15, 1945 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicolas Shaffer and Mary Ulicny Shaffer Lucas. She was a graduate of...
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health. Born on August 2, 1953, in Kane, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Frances Kosinski Thornton. He was a graduate of East...
Coroner Christina Rugh: Tackling a Thankless Job With Grace
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Christina Rugh, serving as Venango County Coroner since 2014, has one of the most necessary jobs in our community, and the one that most people want nothing to do with. I sat down for an interview with Christina in the back of Iron Furnace Coffee...
Ruth A Kapp
Ruth A Kapp, 88, of Venus, passed away surrounded by her family on January 5, 2023 after a period of declining health. Born on June 2nd at home in Venus she was the daughter of the late Donald C. and Minnie S Dehner Ehrhart and step-mother Dorothy Stover Ehrhart. Schooling:...
Edward (Ed) James Bergin
Edward (Ed) James Bergin, son of the late Edward and Rose Bergin, passed away at the age of 80, at his home in Franklin, Pennsylvania, on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Rose Wattenford and his beloved wife, Sally Kilmer. Ed is...
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
Missing Shippenville Teen Found Safe
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found. According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located. No further details have been released. State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between...
Kristina Renee’ Fox Robinson
Kristina Renee’ Fox Robinson, 50, of Kilgore, Texas, formerly of Clarion, went to be with the Lord at 4:10 a.m. on December 30, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. She was born on March 17, 1972 in Brookville to very proud parents, Ronald L. and Edie C. Myers Fox of Clarion.
Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess – Part Two. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa. Venango County Historical Series is brought...
Featured Local Job: Many Careers at Clarion Hospital
LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time. CNA/Nursing Aide – Swing/Rehab – 1 Part Time, 1 Per Diem.
A NEW HOME: Former Venango Catholic Star Lily Homan Lands at North Clarion and Has Helped Wolves Get Off to 10-0 Start
FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — For a time, Lily Homan felt homeless. She was without a school. Without a team. Without a place to call her own. It was an uncomfortable feeling for Homan, who felt adrift in a vast sea of unknowns and uncertainties. For two years, Homan...
Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
Venango County Photo of the Day
No one injured in Oil City fire
No one was injured in a fire at a home at 110 Hone Avenue in Oil City that broke out a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The damage, according to Oil City Fire Department captain Eric McFadden, was “pretty minor for what it could have been.”. McFadden said there...
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 29, 2022 at approximately 12:06 p.m., PA State Police investigated a reported theft of services at Harmony Hardscape & Landscape, located on Route 422, Slippery Rock Township. The victim related that on September 12, 2022, a check, which had been supplied by their customer, in the amount of $3,865.78 had been denied by Wesbanco as having insufficient funds. The victim related that a single payment was made on 11/11/22, but that the victim has been unsuccessful in establishing contact with the customer since the date. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police New Castle, referencing PA 2022-1654754.
