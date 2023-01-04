Read full article on original website
Visiting the Castillo de San Marcos at midnight sounds scary AFEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thoughtEvie M.Palatka, FL
Let's Spend a Day in America's Oldest CityRene CizioSaint Augustine, FL
Major discount retail store opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain adding another location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Went to be with lord on December 25, 2022. Born on July 13, 1936 in New York City, New York.
Palm Coast's 30/30 health challenge kicks off
The city of Palm Coast is kicking off another year of the Mayor's 30/30 Challenge. The annual challenge, which has primarily focused on physical fitness in past years, is taking a broader scope for 2023, according to a press release from the city of Palm Coast. This year, participants are encouraged to dedicate 30 minutes everyday for the next 30 days to focus on their overall health and wellness, from exercise to self-care and stress relief. It will run from Jan. 6 to Feb. 4.
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent pushes for dog-friendly stretches of beach
Could Volusia County soon allow dogs on its beaches? The County Council will discuss this idea at its meeting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21. Shortly after taking his oath of office on Thursday, Jan. 5, District 4 Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent said he would begin addressing issues on his to-do list that very day. And during his closing comments of the meeting, he made a motion to put a discussion item on the agenda next month regarding opportunities to incorporate dog-friendly areas in all seaside communities.
Mayoral candidate Daniel Davis fails to get Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters vote
JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — One of the potential favorites to win Jacksonville’s mayoral race has suffered a setback. Daniel Davis failed to secure the endorsement of The Jacksonville Associate of Fire Fighters. Action New Jax has learned the union’s executive board recommended endorsing Davis today. But after a vote...
Geosam Capital Announces Acquisition of 2,500-Acre Environmental Preserve - Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank - in Volusia County, Florida
ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Geosam Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank, located in Daytona Beach, Florida. This transaction represents an excellent opportunity for Geosam to protect, preserve and restore approximately 2,500 acres of wetlands and uplands, improving water quality, stormwater retention and providing critical habitat to native and migratory wildlife species. Preservation and enhancement of this property will, in part, offset unavoidable environmental impacts from new development of infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial projects in the Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach, Florida MSA.
Volusia County corrections director fired
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials have fired embattled Corrections Director Mark Flowers. Flowers received the notice of dismissal effective on Friday. County officials say they had been investigating Flowers for seven months following allegations he created a hostile workplace and violated the rights of inmates. His attorney...
‘Prayed endlessly for her family:’ Family reacts to Mathews Bridge accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax continues to follow a story that happened on the Mathews Bridge early Tuesday morning. A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car changing a flat tire. Now the woman who was a passenger in the car that hit her is sharing her side of the story.
Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served
A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Volusia County Council sets new meeting start times
The Volusia County Council unanimously approved a hybrid start time for its meetings in 2023 in hopes of attracting greater public participation. Starting in February, the first meeting of every month will begin at 10 a.m. and the second meeting at 4 p.m. The Jan. 17 meeting will remain at...
Brenan Hill Now Faces Murder Charge as Savannah Gonzalez, Victim in Microtel Shooting, Dies
Brenan Hill now faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting of Savannah Gonzalez near the Microtel in Palm Coast in March 2021. The State Attorney’s Office today filed an amended information, or charges, in the case, a day after Hill’s trial was moved to August 2023. It had been scheduled for November, then moved to February.
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car
Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
Daytona Beach hookah bars forced to close earlier because of crime concerns
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has set new rules for how late hookah bars can stay open. Some argue it will help cut out crime, but business owners say they might have to close completely. The businesses will have to close at midnight, or 2 a.m....
Repairs on Daytona Beach pier underway after storm damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Repairs continue on the iconic Daytona Beach city pier that was badly damaged after it was slammed by back-to-back hurricanes. A large portion of the century-old pier is still closed. "We've got about $700,000 worth of work underway, and we think that's just the beginning,"...
Three men arrested with 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of car
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office found 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of a BMW that was pulled over for a stolen license plate. FCSO deputies were initially responding to a BMW driving eastbound on Palm Coast Parkway using plates that were stolen out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver was able enter onto Interstate 95 southbound at a "high rate of speed," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
A new 10-acre park will be built in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new park is in the works for Downtown Jacksonville. Agency planning + Planning LLC, an urban planning firm, has been selected to design a 10-acre park in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This project is going to expand waterfront lands and...
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs
A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
