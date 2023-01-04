Read full article on original website
Recreational cannabis sales begin in CT in one week, here's what you need to know
BRANFORD, Conn. — In just one week, adults 21 and older will be able to buy cannabis products for recreational use right here in Connecticut. "We’re really excited. Obviously, it’s a big day for the state of Connecticut we’re going to be bringing safe access to cannabis to a whole new customer base while serving the community," said David Bodurtha, commercial general manager for the northeast for Green Thumb Industries.
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Proposal to sell wine at CT supermarkets
Community and colleagues mourn death of state lawmaker killed in Cromwell crash. Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, who served Middletown, has died, according to those who knew him. New proposal could allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m. Updated: 7 hours ago. This wouldn’t be for every...
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
Connecticut bars could stay open until 4 a.m. with new proposal
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
stamfordplus.com
Eversource’s new power supply rate is now more than double – 24.17 c/kWh. Here’s what you can do about it
Starting January 1 of this year, Eversource residential customers in Connecticut who haven’t elected a third-party supplier, will see the supply portion of their electric bill more than double. This is after the Eversource standard service rate jumped from 12.05 cents per kilowatt hour to 24.17 cents per kilowatt hour on January 1, 2023. Eversource’s power supply rates are set twice a year with six-month terms – January through June and July through December.
Connecticut’s first recreational pot dispensaries to open next week
In just one week, nine of Connecticut's first recreational marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to customers. But how will this affect dispensaries in our area?
6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels
Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the high category are highly...
hk-now.com
Changes to the Bottle Bill Law: A New Batch of Redeemable Containers
(January 6, 2023) — With the passage of Public Act 21-58, An Act Concerning Solid Waste Management, Connecticut is undergoing the most significant transformation of its beverage container redemption program – also known as the Bottle Bill – since the program was first implemented in 1980. As of January 1, 2023, the most significant changes include:
CT right to counsel program for tenants likely saved state millions, report says
By preventing evictions or helping tenants obtain additional time to find new housing, Connecticut likely saved between $5.8 and $6.3 million in 2022.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 5, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he was finding some success fishing for the recently stocked Atlantic Salmon prior to the rains. He has managed most of his fish on inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. Now that the rain has come through and the temperatures started to drop a bit, the bite may change, but the fish will certainly still be around. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tributaries, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve as the water continues to clean up.
CT must reduce shale gas dependence as prices skyrocket
In the midst of our energy and climate crises, Connecticut must take clear action to address the cause of these issues.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
Experts monitoring marijuana use among adolescents, young adults
(WTNH) – In just five days, anyone 21 and older will be able to purchase recreational cannabis in Connecticut. This change comes at a time when marijuana use among adolescents and young adults is soaring. Health experts are watching the situation closely. Dr. Sten Vermund, Yale School of Public Health Professor, is discussing this increase. […]
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes
The meeting was a joint venture between PURA and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and was intended to jumpstart a conversation about energy costs across state lines. The post PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Access Health CT to Host in-Person Enrollment Fairs for Health Coverage
Access Health CT is hosting six enrollment fairs this month to help Connecticut residents enroll in or renew health coverage. The enrollment fairs will offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists so residents can enroll before Open Enrollment ends on January 15. Open Enrollment began on November 1, 2022, and...
