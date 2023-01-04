ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

Recreational cannabis sales begin in CT in one week, here's what you need to know

BRANFORD, Conn. — In just one week, adults 21 and older will be able to buy cannabis products for recreational use right here in Connecticut. "We’re really excited. Obviously, it’s a big day for the state of Connecticut we’re going to be bringing safe access to cannabis to a whole new customer base while serving the community," said David Bodurtha, commercial general manager for the northeast for Green Thumb Industries.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Proposal to sell wine at CT supermarkets

Community and colleagues mourn death of state lawmaker killed in Cromwell crash. Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, who served Middletown, has died, according to those who knew him. New proposal could allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m. Updated: 7 hours ago. This wouldn’t be for every...
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
stamfordplus.com

Eversource’s new power supply rate is now more than double – 24.17 c/kWh. Here’s what you can do about it

Starting January 1 of this year, Eversource residential customers in Connecticut who haven’t elected a third-party supplier, will see the supply portion of their electric bill more than double. This is after the Eversource standard service rate jumped from 12.05 cents per kilowatt hour to 24.17 cents per kilowatt hour on January 1, 2023. Eversource’s power supply rates are set twice a year with six-month terms – January through June and July through December.
FOX 61

6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels

Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the high category are highly...
hk-now.com

Changes to the Bottle Bill Law: A New Batch of Redeemable Containers

(January 6, 2023) — With the passage of Public Act 21-58, An Act Concerning Solid Waste Management, Connecticut is undergoing the most significant transformation of its beverage container redemption program – also known as the Bottle Bill – since the program was first implemented in 1980. As of January 1, 2023, the most significant changes include:
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- January 5, 2023

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he was finding some success fishing for the recently stocked Atlantic Salmon prior to the rains. He has managed most of his fish on inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. Now that the rain has come through and the temperatures started to drop a bit, the bite may change, but the fish will certainly still be around. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tributaries, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve as the water continues to clean up.
WTNH

Experts monitoring marijuana use among adolescents, young adults

(WTNH) – In just five days, anyone 21 and older will be able to purchase recreational cannabis in Connecticut. This change comes at a time when marijuana use among adolescents and young adults is soaring. Health experts are watching the situation closely. Dr. Sten Vermund, Yale School of Public Health Professor, is discussing this increase. […]
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
NBC Connecticut

Access Health CT to Host in-Person Enrollment Fairs for Health Coverage

Access Health CT is hosting six enrollment fairs this month to help Connecticut residents enroll in or renew health coverage. The enrollment fairs will offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists so residents can enroll before Open Enrollment ends on January 15. Open Enrollment began on November 1, 2022, and...
