Campbell, OH

WFMJ.com

Couple shot at Youngstown bar

Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville

Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Cortland Fire Department gets brand new fire truck

The Cortland Fire Department has a brand new fire truck to help serve the community. Firefighters held a 'push-in ceremony' Friday night for the new engine. The 'push-in' is a tradition where a fire department pushes new equipment back into the garage, an ode to the horse-drawn fire trucks in the 1800s where after a call, firefighters would have to manually push the truck back into the garage.
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police: Child found at home with pot, mushrooms growing

A Warren couple face child endangering and other charges after police say a six-year-old girl was found at their home where marijuana and illegal mushrooms were being grown. Officers were called to investigate a report that an intruder was inside a garage on the 2400 block of Hamilton Street NW Thursday night.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

