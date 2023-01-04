Read full article on original website
One dead after accident in Mercer County
At least one person is dead after an accident late Friday afternoon in Pymatuning Township, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
WFMJ.com
Man facing charges after allegedly setting fire to occupied home in New Castle
New Castle Police have arrested a man for arson and attempted homicide after he allegedly set fire to a home in the area Wednesday. Investigators say Logan Slosser set fire to a home in the 700 block of Sampson Street around 11 a.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe told...
Fatal accident: Car overturned in Trumbull County
The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash.
1 rescued, 1 arrested after fire in New Castle
A man was arrested after authorities say he set a fire to a house where another man was rescued.
2 dead after vehicle found with ‘numerous bullet holes’ on I-680 in Youngstown: What police are saying
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police are looking for answers after two people were killed in Youngstown late Thursday night. The situation started around 10:43 p.m. when Youngstown officers responded to I-680 North for a possible accident near the Salt Springs exit. But when authorities arrived, officers say they found a...
Family of Campbell fire victim questions her death
They question why Ami Maldonado never made it out or called for help.
WFMJ.com
Male victim in Youngstown bar shooting allegedly related to victim of 680 double homicide
Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
WFMJ.com
Couple shot at Youngstown bar
Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
erienewsnow.com
Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville
Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
Victim in New Year’s Eve fatal fire identified
The Campbell Fire Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
wtae.com
Charges filed in deadly school bus crash on I-79 in Butler County
Charges are filed against a tractor-trailer driver in a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl and a school bus driver. That crash happened in November 2021 on I-79 in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County. The bus hit the back of a truck driven by Karandeep Singh. Investigators say there were...
Woman reported missing in Austintown
The family of a woman who lives in Austintown is worried about her.
WFMJ.com
Cortland Fire Department gets brand new fire truck
The Cortland Fire Department has a brand new fire truck to help serve the community. Firefighters held a 'push-in ceremony' Friday night for the new engine. The 'push-in' is a tradition where a fire department pushes new equipment back into the garage, an ode to the horse-drawn fire trucks in the 1800s where after a call, firefighters would have to manually push the truck back into the garage.
Fire chief says person admits to setting fire to Lawrence County home; 1 rescued
A person admitted to setting fire to a two-story home from which another person had to be rescued, a fire chief told Channel 11 Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the house, located in the 700 block of Sampson Street in New Castle, Lawrence County, around 11 a.m. The two were...
Detective seeks answers in 2020 shooting death on Youngstown’s East Side
It was a night of cards and friends for Thomas Huff before he was found shot to death at a table in his East Side home.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police: Child found at home with pot, mushrooms growing
A Warren couple face child endangering and other charges after police say a six-year-old girl was found at their home where marijuana and illegal mushrooms were being grown. Officers were called to investigate a report that an intruder was inside a garage on the 2400 block of Hamilton Street NW Thursday night.
explore venango
Coroner IDs Driver Killed After Vehicle Collides Head-On with Tractor-Trailer on Route 8
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a local man who died on Thursday morning following a head-on collision on State Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County. According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim of the deadly crash has been identified as...
2 arrested after police say they ransacked, stole from dozens of cars in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after police said they ransacked approximately 50 cars in neighborhoods this week in Beaver and Brighton Townships, stealing gift cards, cash, laptops, and other personal items. Police arrested Marquez Buckenheimer, 23, and Krzystoff McCauley, 19. Ring doorbell footage and a...
Police investigate situation with impaired dad in Warren
A situation with a Warren dad is being looked into by Trumbull County Children Services and Warren police.
