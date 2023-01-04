Russia is weighing a second round of its massively unpopular military mobilization, Ukrainian intelligence claims, as both sides gear up for a bloody spring. Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief, Vadym Skibitsky, claimed Friday that Moscow was considering calling up an additional 500,000 troops ahead of planned offensive operations in the spring and summer, The Guardian reported. If confirmed, the mobilization would risk a repeat of the unrest caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to press 300,000 Russians into service this fall. The divisive draft led to massive protests throughout Russia and caused hundreds of thousands of fighting-aged men to flee the...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO