Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after altercation leaves inmate with serious injuries
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont State Police is investigating an altercation between two inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility that left one person with life-threatening injuries. The Department of Corrections said on Dec. 22, a fight broke out in a cell occupied by 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall and 21-year-old...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified that Brent Sarazin, of Lyndon, was holding a woman against her will on Mathewson Hill Road at around 11:30 a.m. Police responded to the address and took Sarazin into custody. He is accused...
WMUR.com
2 hurt in fire at apartment building in Jefferson
JEFFERSON, N.H. — Two people were hurt in a fire Friday morning in Jefferson. One of the people who was hurt was burned and required treatment at a Boston hospital, officials said. Officials said another person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital. The fire broke out...
newportdispatch.com
Man shot in Newport
NEWPORT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Newport early this morning. The incident took place at around 2:00 a.m. Police were notified after the victim arrived at North Country Hospital in Newport with gunshot wounds to his extremities. The victim was identified as Eddie De Los...
State police investigate Northeast Kingdom shooting
A man was treated for “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds, but police say the victim remains mum on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police investigate Northeast Kingdom shooting.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting after a man went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said 37-year-old Eddie De Los Torres went to North Country Hospital around 2 a.m. on Tuesday for treatment of gunshot wounds to his extremities. Torres, who is homeless,...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on December 30, at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for suspicion of driving under the...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 23-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they responded to a call from a local resident who knew that Breanna Ruffing was there to pick up some property on Pinehurst Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police say they knew Ruffing had...
mynbc5.com
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
WCAX
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two rescues on Joe’s Pond in Danville Thursday afternoon. Just after 2:30 p.m. Danville and Peacham fire crews responded to Sandy Beach Lane on the Cabot side of Joe’s Pond for a report a man and dog fell through the ice. Authorities say another...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police say two people were arrested following an incident in Montpelier on New Year Eve. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Hill Street at around 10:05 p.m. The driver was determined to have court-ordered conditions of release establishing a curfew at their residence. Police say...
Homicides, gunfire echo as Burlington looks to 2023
Burlington had 5 homicides and 26 gunfire incidents in 2022. Car theft also spiked.
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Dec. 23-29
Officer McQueen responded to the area of W Milton Road for a fallen tree in the road blocking both lanes of travel. Officer McQueen was able to remove the tree from the roadway and traffic resumed normally. Route 7 S / Boysenberry Dr-3:09 p.m. Officer Schiavo responded to the area...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespass, disorderly conduct in Bradford
BRADFORD — A 23-year-old man from Orange was arrested in Bradford on Tuesday. Police say they were notified that a man was told to leave the Valley Vista and refused to do so. According to the report, he was being violent at the time. Police identified the man as...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with excessive speeding in Essex
ESSEX — An 18-year-old resident of Essex was charged with excessive speeding on I-89. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling east on I-89 at a high rate of speed near exit in Essex on Sunday. The vehicle’s speed was recorded to be 81 miles-per-hour in a posted 40...
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest. Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave. Officers say a...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for possession of cocaine, depressant drug in Derby Line
DERBY LINE — A 25-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Derby Line yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by US Customs and Border Protection that a man who crossed into the United States from Canada was found to be in criminal possession of cocaine and a controlled depressant drug.
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges following two-vehicle crash on I-89 in Middlesex
MIDDLESEX — A 31-year-old woman from Wolcott was arrested for DUI following a crash in Middlesex yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Chelsea Giroux. Giroux was transported by rescue to Central Vermont Medical Center as a precaution.
Comments / 1