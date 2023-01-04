Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Indonesia to launch national digital currency exchange amid incoming regulatory changes
Indonesia’s virtual currency ecosystem is bracing itself for sweeping changes as regulators scramble to flex their muscles over the industry in the coming months. The first of the incoming changes is the proposed plan to set up a national digital currency exchange for the country. Didid Noordiatmoko, head of the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency of Indonesia (Bappebti), announced that it was keen on launching the platform before the end of the year.
coingeek.com
Italian parliament approves 26% gains tax on digital assets
The Italian government passed its expansionary 2023 budget on December 29, which includes a 26% capital-gains tax on digital asset traders. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s first budget was given the seal of approval by the Senate just before the turn of the new year in a 109 to 76 confidence vote—a method often used by Italian governments to curtail debates and push through legislation. If a vote is lost, the government must resign, but with Meloni’s comfortable majority, this was not a risk.
coingeek.com
The global metaverse hub: Why South Korea is investing $200M in its metaverse ecosystem
The United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Singapore—these are some of the countries that pop up whenever the metaverse is mentioned. However, as the West delved deeper into digital asset speculation, South Korea was mapping out a plan to conquer the metaverse. With one of the world’s most tech-savvy populations, a war chest of hundreds of millions of dollars, and a government determined to digitize the nation, South Korea has risen to dominate this emerging technology and looks positioned to hold onto its lead in 2023 and beyond.
coingeek.com
HSBC, Fidelity wade into the metaverse with trademark applications
HSBC (NASDAQ: HBCYF) and Fidelity Investments have hinted at a desire to join the metaverse bandwagon by filing trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filings, confirmed by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, are focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, digital asset trading, and virtual...
coingeek.com
Digital currency payments firm Wyre to shut down its operations amid crypto winter
Popular virtual currency payment processing firm Wyre has announced its intention to shut down its operations within the next 30 days, reports Axios. Axios disclosed that two unnamed employees confirmed the matter to the news outlet, saying they received emails from the company’s CEO Ioannis Giannaros. The CEO confirmed that Wyre would be ending operations before the end of January following a difficult 2022.
coingeek.com
Celsius founder sued by NYAG as judge rules customer deposits belong to Celsius
The New York Attorney General’s Office sued Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky on January 5, alleging that the former CEO and co-founder participated in a scheme to defraud “hundreds of thousands” of investors by using false and misleading representations to induce them to deposit with the firm. The NYAG’s office is seeking damages, disgorgement, and restitution, as well as orders preventing Mashinsky from doing business in the state of New York.
coingeek.com
Binance deal for Voyager assets: US federal, state agencies object
Binance’s plan to acquire Voyager Digital’s assets hit a speed bump Wednesday as U.S. federal, and state regulators asked for more details on who was buying what with whose money. Wednesday saw the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) file an objection to the acquisition of bankrupt digital...
coingeek.com
Why a Fed pivot won’t save ‘crypto’
Since the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark federal funds rate to 15-year highs to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, many have theorized that an inevitable “fed pivot” will rally risk-on assets such as equities, real estate, and crypto. Differing economic conditions, relative leverage, historical trends, and inflation will demonstrate why that will not repeat this time.
coingeek.com
Philippines: Cagayan economic zone bolsters global blockchain hub bid with DAO registry launch
The Philippines’ Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) has announced its plan to form a registry for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), local news have reported. CEZA’s move to create a comprehensive registry is geared toward bringing the Philippines one step closer to being the leading nation in blockchain development, according...
coingeek.com
Coindeal founders face fresh fraud charges over $45M pilfered from investors
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has submitted a complaint against the founders and principal members of Coindeal for defrauding thousands of investors. According to the U.S. District Court filing for the Eastern District of Michigan, five individuals and three corporate entities are facing fraud charges in connection to their role in the scheme. The charged individuals were Neil Chandran, Michael Glaspie, Linda Knott, Amy Mossel, and Garry Davidson. At the same time, the trio of BannersGo LLC, BannerCo-Op Inc, and AEO Publishing Inc were also named in the filing.
coingeek.com
China in global lead with over 1,400 blockchain firms: report
China has grabbed headlines globally for its crackdown on digital assets, block reward mining, ICOs, and even a partial crackdown on NFTs. However, according to a new report, the country is a global leader in blockchain technology development and is home to over 1,400 blockchain companies. In a document titled...
coingeek.com
How, what and where to spend BSVs during a bear market
After becoming frustrated with not being able to find any businesses that accept BSVs during his summer vacation, Marquez Comelab developed a website where BSV supporters from around the world can find businesses that accept BSVs. If you have a business that accepts BSVs, please list it on BSVSearch.com. Potential customers can filter their search by business type or industry, as well as by location, such as town, suburb, city, state, or province.
coingeek.com
DCG involvement in 3AC, FTX collapses raise prospect of billion dollar clawbacks
Amidst the tumult of an ongoing crypto crash, the industry’s seediest players appear to be in a race against time to air each other’s dirty laundry before anyone can get a good look at their own. The latest example of this phenomenon are the founders of 3AC: Su...
coingeek.com
Compass Mining wins $1.5M settlement against hosting firm Dynamics Corp
Compass Mining has won a $1.5 million court battle against hosting services provider Dynamics Corp, a rare win in a year that has seen the block reward miner collapse and file for bankruptcy. Compass sued Dynamics in June 2022 after the latter ended a hosting agreement, claiming Compass had failed...
coingeek.com
The Goobers NFT founder and Twitch streamer DNP3 admits to gambling investor funds
Popular Twitch streamer DNP3, the founder of several virtual currency projects, has opened up about his gambling addiction, which resulted in the loss of investor funds. DNP3 made the shocking revelation to his Twitter followers on January 3, admitting his guilt and expressing remorse. The streamer was behind multiple Web 3 projects like The Goobers NFT, charity-based CluCOin, and the Gridcraft Network.
coingeek.com
Define ‘World Domination’ on SLictionary for a $500 prize
What does the term “World Domination” mean to you? Popularity? Military conquest? A large social media following? Mass fame? Or something else entirely? If you think you have an original definition for World Domination, here’s your chance to dominate the SLictionary Word Bounty polls and earn yourself $500 for the trouble. But get in quick because the contest ends this Saturday night.
coingeek.com
The struggle for the true Bitcoin: BTC, BCH or BSV
In a previous article titled, Who is trying to control, manipulate or destroy Bitcoin?, Marquez Comelab discussed the different groups of people who have different incentives to influence Bitcoin, take it over, control it, or make it their own. Here, he tells the story of how varying factions struggled to control Bitcoin and, in the process, created three implementations of Bitcoin: Core (BTC), Cash (BCH), and Satoshi Vision (BSV), each one claiming to be the true Bitcoin.
coingeek.com
FTX Japan to allow withdrawals from February
FTX Japan’s customers will be able to regain access to and withdraw their funds as of February, the exchange has announced. While its global parent company collapsed in November, FTX Japan was immune from the contagion as stringent local laws required segregating its customer funds from the Sam Bankman-Fried conglomerate.
Comments / 0