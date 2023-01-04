Read full article on original website
First-Of-Its-Kind Autism Test Could Help With Earlier Diagnosis
LinusBio researchers say they've developed a test using a single strain of hair that could be used by clinicians as a diagnostic tool before symptoms of autism manifest. Other news reports on mpox, polio, Parkinson's, and others. Researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind test for autism that they say can find...
Report: Clot Buster Linked To Patient Death In Alzheimer’s Drug Trial
A patient's death during what's said to be a "closely watched" trial of Eisai's lecanemab Alzheimer's drug has now been linked to a blood clot buster drug given after the patient had a stroke. Success of a blood cancer drug and an inflammatory bowel disease drug are among other science news.
Growth Of ‘Most Transmissible Subvariant’ XBB.1.5 Worries Health Officials
The World Health Organization says the omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant variant in the U.S. over a matter of weeks, could drive cases up. Dr. Ashish Jha, White House pandemic response coordinator, called its growth "stunning" but cautioned against panic. Scientists are working to determine if the subvariant also causes more severe illness.
TikTok Weight Loss Buzz Leads To Diabetes Drug Shortage
Bloomberg reports on how an online meme is leading to serious supply shortages of Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. In other health industry news, Aetna wins a N.C. contract, Moderna buys a Japanese drugmaker to boost its mRNA drug efforts, and more. Ozempic, an injection that keeps blood sugar levels...
FDA Steady On Abortion Pills: Rejects Pushes To Widen, Restrict Access
Media outlets report on efforts to: limit abortion pill access, from a conservative group; and to expand access, from a medical group seeking more use of mifepristone in miscarriages. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe reports on how some pharmacies may, or may not, decide to dispense the drugs. The Food and...
Journalists Review 2022’s Top Health Stories and the CDC’s Policy on Remote Work
KHN Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed some of 2022’s top health stories from the Sunshine State on WLRN Miami’s “The Florida Roundup” on Dec. 29. KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed the policy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows its employees to work remotely on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Dec. 16.
Thousands Of NYC Nurses May Strike Next Week
Though some progress has been made toward averting a large Jan. 9 strike of nursing staff at several New York City hospitals, negotiations are still underway. Separately, Modern Healthcare covers how the FTC's proposed noncompete hiring clause ban may impact physician salaries. Five institutions, including units of the massive Mount...
California Senate’s New Health Chair to Prioritize Mental Health and Homelessness
California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, a Stockton Democrat who was instrumental in passing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature mental health care legislation last year, has been appointed to lead the Senate’s influential health committee, a change that promises a more urgent focus on expanding mental health services and moving homeless people into housing and treatment.
Lost Sleep and Jangled Nerves: The Rising Onslaught of Noise Harms Mind and Body
SACRAMENTO — Mike Thomson’s friends refuse to stay over at his house anymore. Thomson lives about 50 yards from a busy freeway that bisects California’s capital city, one that has been increasingly used as a speedway for high-speed races, diesel-spewing big rigs, revving motorcycles — and cars that have been illegally modified to make even more noise.
