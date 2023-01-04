Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Preston Middle School facing $500,000 worth of damage after pipe bursts
Preston, Okla. — The sounds of about 200 middle school students shuffling through the hallways have been temporarily replaced with hammering, drilling and repairs at Preston Middle School. The culprit behind the damage is a pipe that burst over winter break. Superintendent of Preston Public Schools Mark Hudson said...
KOKI FOX 23
Roads closed in Broken Arrow for gas line repairs, city says
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced Thursday on Facebook that a major road in the southwest part of the city is temporarily closed due to gas line repairs. New Orleans Street between Garnett Road and Aster Avenue is blocked off while crews work to repair...
KOKI FOX 23
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
KOKI FOX 23
Volunteer firefighter died from medical emergency
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Green Country volunteer firefighter died Wednesday from a medical emergency. The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department, located in Sand Springs, said on Wednesday night they responded to the home of one of their firefighters, Lynn Hopper. The department said Hopper had a medical emergency and was taken to Hillcrest Hospital where he died around 11:40 p.m.
KTUL
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
KOCO
Incident at Tulsa day care prompts parents to demand accountability, answers
TULSA, Okla. — A day care instructor was fired after a video surfaced showing her insulting and speaking in a rude way to a child she was caring for in Tulsa. "You are a very, very annoying and ugly child," the now-former employee at the South Mingo KinderCare Learning Center was recorded saying.
moreclaremore.com
Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers
Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient
A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket. "Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
KOKI FOX 23
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
KOKI FOX 23
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
KOKI FOX 23
Saint Francis Warren Clinic opens in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, hundreds gathered at the newly built Warren Clinic in Owasso for dedication and blessing at 11610 North 137th East Ave. “I think it’s really an important milestone for the clinic,” said Brent Dennis, chief medical officer. Forty-eight thousand square feet...
news9.com
Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System
Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
KOKI FOX 23
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
KOKI FOX 23
One dead, two others injured following fire in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured following a fire in Sand Springs Thursday night, federal agents said. Firefighters were called to a home on West 61st Street South in Sand Springs just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
Comments / 0