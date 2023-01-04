The old, original sign outside an Arby's in Meadville is back. It was reinstalled after the restaurant on Park Ave. was rebuilt. All of the Arby's restaurants built in the 1960s and 70s had the large neon signs with the design of ten-gallon hat, but there's not many of these signs left anymore as newer, smaller, and less expensive signs have taken their place.

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO