Sac Audubon presents talk by local Great Gray Owl advocate
For its first program of the new year, Sacajawea Audubon Society will host local nature photographer, storyteller and naturalist guide Kyle Dudgeon for a presentation entitled “Saving Bozeman’s Great Gray Owls.” The event will take place on Monday, January 9th at Hope Lutheran Church. The evening begins with a social at 6:30pm, followed by the program at 7pm.
Bridger’s annual event series begins with GS Series, discount days
Bridger Bowl is now open to skiers and snowboarders of Southwest Montana – with a long awaited snowcover to cut through. Try your hand at some slopeside contest to keep ski season exciting!. Bridger Bowl is set to begin its 2022 Community Dual GS Series, open to citizen racers...
WMPAC to host nights of comedy & contemporary jazz in Big Sky
Big Sky’s Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is delivering Southwest Montana audiences plenty of opportunities to experience live entertainment by national acts this winter. Next up is a night of standup comedy with Chad Daniels on Saturday, January 7th. Two shows will be held at 6pm and 8pm with...
Hot Springs features genre-bending poolside shows twice weekly
Regular live music comes standard at Bozeman Hot Springs. The venue features an outdoor stage with weekly live music showcasing regional and traveling acts every Thursday and Sunday at 7pm. Enjoy the area’s best musicians during the opening month of 2022. On January 5th, Taylor Burlage performs. Frontman of...
