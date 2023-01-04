For its first program of the new year, Sacajawea Audubon Society will host local nature photographer, storyteller and naturalist guide Kyle Dudgeon for a presentation entitled “Saving Bozeman’s Great Gray Owls.” The event will take place on Monday, January 9th at Hope Lutheran Church. The evening begins with a social at 6:30pm, followed by the program at 7pm.

