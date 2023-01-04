ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, PA

Donna Belle Avery

Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas. She was born on November 13, 1932 in Clarion; a daughter of the late John Byron and Eleanor H. Garner Kriebel. Donna graduated from Clarion Area High School.
CLARION, PA
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley

Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin, passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness. Born in Franklin on June 18, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Concetta Talone Harton. She was...
FRANKLIN, PA
Linda L. Hall

Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
FRANKLIN, PA
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton

Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health. Born on August 2, 1953, in Kane, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Frances Kosinski Thornton. He was a graduate of East...
MARIENVILLE, PA
Edward (Ed) James Bergin

Edward (Ed) James Bergin, son of the late Edward and Rose Bergin, passed away at the age of 80, at his home in Franklin, Pennsylvania, on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Rose Wattenford and his beloved wife, Sally Kilmer. Ed is...
FRANKLIN, PA
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright

Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright, 77, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born July 15, 1945 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicolas Shaffer and Mary Ulicny Shaffer Lucas. She was a graduate of...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Marion Loretta McFetridge

Marion Loretta McFetridge, 97, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy. Born in Bradford, PA., on Jan. 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Tobias & Loretta Nick Lutz. She was married to Samuel D. McFetridge and he preceded her in death. A...
OIL CITY, PA
John Joseph “Buckeye” Stepulla

John Joseph “Buckeye” Stepulla died on January 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 4, 1933, in Seminole to the late John W. and Virginia (Chiavacci) Stepulla. He was married to Mary Ann (Adams) Stepulla who preceded him in death on...
SEMINOLE, PA
Jeffrey Charles Gadley

Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry

Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
OIL CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gibsonia couple celebrates 50 'immaculate' years of marriage

Football fans across the country recognize Dec. 23, 1972, as the date of the Immaculate Reception play delivered by the late Franco Harris. But for Carl and Bonnie Adler of Gibsonia, the date is even more meaningful. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage on Dec. 23, 2022. The Adlers...
GIBSONIA, PA
27 First News

Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Fore Factory Indoor Golf Opens Its Doors in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Fore Factory, an indoor golf simulation experience at 849 East Main Street in Clarion is open for business. (Pictured above: Fore Factory Partners Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser stand in front of one of two new golf simulation bays.) For avid golfers in Western Pennsylvania,...
CLARION, PA
Oil City YMCA Announces Upcoming Youth Programming

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA has announced upcoming programs for youth. Program registration is available online. Group Swim Lessons are held monthly for ages 6 months to 18 years old. Register by the 1st of the month. ME & MY SHADOW—Infant & Parent Class. Tuesday/Thursday...
OIL CITY, PA
Tribune-Review

Jonathan Anderson leads No. 1 New Castle past No. 2 Butler in renewed rivalry

New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson already knew all about his school’s old rivalry with Butler, even though the senior hadn’t faced the Tornado in his playing days. “I’ve been hearing about it all week in school,” he said. “They’ve been saying we haven’t seen Butler and New Castle play in so long. We knew there were going to be a lot of people here.”
NEW CASTLE, PA
Featured Local Job: Unit Chef

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has and opening for a Unit Chef. Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?. Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal...
BROOKVILLE, PA

