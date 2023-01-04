Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Donna Belle Avery
Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas. She was born on November 13, 1932 in Clarion; a daughter of the late John Byron and Eleanor H. Garner Kriebel. Donna graduated from Clarion Area High School.
explore venango
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin, passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness. Born in Franklin on June 18, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Concetta Talone Harton. She was...
explore venango
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
explore venango
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health. Born on August 2, 1953, in Kane, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Frances Kosinski Thornton. He was a graduate of East...
explore venango
Edward (Ed) James Bergin
Edward (Ed) James Bergin, son of the late Edward and Rose Bergin, passed away at the age of 80, at his home in Franklin, Pennsylvania, on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Rose Wattenford and his beloved wife, Sally Kilmer. Ed is...
explore venango
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright, 77, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born July 15, 1945 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicolas Shaffer and Mary Ulicny Shaffer Lucas. She was a graduate of...
explore venango
Marion Loretta McFetridge
Marion Loretta McFetridge, 97, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy. Born in Bradford, PA., on Jan. 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Tobias & Loretta Nick Lutz. She was married to Samuel D. McFetridge and he preceded her in death. A...
explore venango
Coroner Christina Rugh: Tackling a Thankless Job With Grace
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Christina Rugh, serving as Venango County Coroner since 2014, has one of the most necessary jobs in our community, and the one that most people want nothing to do with. I sat down for an interview with Christina in the back of Iron Furnace Coffee...
explore venango
John Joseph “Buckeye” Stepulla
John Joseph “Buckeye” Stepulla died on January 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 4, 1933, in Seminole to the late John W. and Virginia (Chiavacci) Stepulla. He was married to Mary Ann (Adams) Stepulla who preceded him in death on...
explore venango
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
explore venango
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gibsonia couple celebrates 50 'immaculate' years of marriage
Football fans across the country recognize Dec. 23, 1972, as the date of the Immaculate Reception play delivered by the late Franco Harris. But for Carl and Bonnie Adler of Gibsonia, the date is even more meaningful. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage on Dec. 23, 2022. The Adlers...
27 First News
Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
explore venango
Fore Factory Indoor Golf Opens Its Doors in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Fore Factory, an indoor golf simulation experience at 849 East Main Street in Clarion is open for business. (Pictured above: Fore Factory Partners Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser stand in front of one of two new golf simulation bays.) For avid golfers in Western Pennsylvania,...
explore venango
Oil City YMCA Announces Upcoming Youth Programming
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA has announced upcoming programs for youth. Program registration is available online. Group Swim Lessons are held monthly for ages 6 months to 18 years old. Register by the 1st of the month. ME & MY SHADOW—Infant & Parent Class. Tuesday/Thursday...
Effort underway to 'Flood Freeport Road' in honor of fallen Chief Justin McIntire
A Tarentum man who credits Justin McIntire with saving his life plans to honor the late Brackenridge chief with a proper farewell. Bill Pacek of Tarentum will be among thousands who are expected to “Flood Freeport Road” during a funeral procession Wednesday for the fallen chief. “It’s good....
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Many Careers at Clarion Hospital
LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time. CNA/Nursing Aide – Swing/Rehab – 1 Part Time, 1 Per Diem.
Jonathan Anderson leads No. 1 New Castle past No. 2 Butler in renewed rivalry
New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson already knew all about his school’s old rivalry with Butler, even though the senior hadn’t faced the Tornado in his playing days. “I’ve been hearing about it all week in school,” he said. “They’ve been saying we haven’t seen Butler and New Castle play in so long. We knew there were going to be a lot of people here.”
explore venango
YMCA Weight Loss Challenge: Weigh-In Deadline Extended Through January 13
OIL CITY, Pa. – Earn cash when you lose weight in the YMCA’s weight loss challenge. The deadline to weigh in has been extended through Friday, January 13. Team and individual challenges are available. Slim down in 2023 and earn some cash! This eight-week challenge will motivate you...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Unit Chef
Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has and opening for a Unit Chef. Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?. Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal...
Comments / 0