Beaumont, TX

Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
VINTON, LA
KFDM-TV

Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
EVADALE, TX
KFDM-TV

BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Acadian ambulance service combats shortage with monetary incentive

BEAUMONT — Worker shortages are hitting businesses here and across the country. But when it comes to EMS service it can turn serious in a hurry. Acadian ambulance is working to fill the void and hire more EMTs and paramedics. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. The funding comes from...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont resident announces candidacy for BISD school board

A Beaumont resident officially announced his campaign for the Beaumont ISD board of trustees. Brian Nepveux, an entrepreneur, is seeking the seat for District 4. He ran for a city council seat in 2021, but he was unsuccessful. Nepveux said his interest in running stems from safety, security, and education...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Family of Cristi Ruso reminds public she’s still missing

It has been nearly fifteen months since anyone has seen or heard from Cristi Ruso, and family members are reminding the public that their loved one is still missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says Cristi, a resident of Buna, was last seen on October 21st, 2021 at a motel on Highway 96 between Evadale and Silsbee.
BUNA, TX
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE

