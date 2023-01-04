Read full article on original website
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man is being treated for his injuries after being hit while riding his bike in Port Arthur Thursday night. It happened before 8 p.m. on 39th Street near Memorial Boulevard in Port Arthur. Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver...
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
Two men arrested after truck crashes into ditch following chase involving Jasper County deputy
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested, one on an unrelated charge, after a chase in Jasper County ended in a crash. It happened Thursday, January 5, 2023. A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville around 8 p.m.
Harvey mitigation grant helps improve Sour Lake infrastructure
SOUR LAKE — A new grant from the Texas general land office is allowing Sour Lake to make improvements to keep fresh water flowing. This comes after the city had issues accessing its water supply during Hurricane Harvey. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb.
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
Longtime Port Neches Police Department K9 Officer is retiring
PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches K9 Officer is hanging up his harness this week. Officer Rico is retiring from the Port Neches Police Department after eight years of service, according to a PNPD Facebook post. The department says that they are sad to see him go, but...
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
Acadian ambulance service combats shortage with monetary incentive
BEAUMONT — Worker shortages are hitting businesses here and across the country. But when it comes to EMS service it can turn serious in a hurry. Acadian ambulance is working to fill the void and hire more EMTs and paramedics. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. The funding comes from...
Beaumont resident announces candidacy for BISD school board
A Beaumont resident officially announced his campaign for the Beaumont ISD board of trustees. Brian Nepveux, an entrepreneur, is seeking the seat for District 4. He ran for a city council seat in 2021, but he was unsuccessful. Nepveux said his interest in running stems from safety, security, and education...
Orange County Sheriff's Office thankful for belt buckle saving fellow deputy's life
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after being mistakenly shot at through a door by a resident at a home in Orangefield while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning. Corporal Orrin Landers was wearing a belt that potentially saved...
Family of Cristi Ruso reminds public she’s still missing
It has been nearly fifteen months since anyone has seen or heard from Cristi Ruso, and family members are reminding the public that their loved one is still missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says Cristi, a resident of Buna, was last seen on October 21st, 2021 at a motel on Highway 96 between Evadale and Silsbee.
Three in custody after high speed chase in spray-painted truck without license plates
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says three people are in custody following a high speed pursuit, and deputies are looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS Radio in Jasper.
SETX hospital running out of beds for patients due to spike in respiratory illnesses
BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas hospital is running out of beds for patients due to a spike in respiratory illnesses. The spike has led officials at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont to put the hospital on diversion status because of lack of bed space. Some hospitals go on diversion for...
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LIST: Here's how you can celebrate MLK Day 2023 in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several events are happening around Southeast Texas in January to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the return of Beaumont's annual parade in his honor. This year MLK Day, which is a national holiday, falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. The holiday...
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER, Texas — This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to...
