3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
During visit to Covington, Biden touts $1.6 billion in federal funding for the Brent Spence Bridge project
Standing on a platform nestled underneath the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge on the banks of the Ohio River, a riverboat floating off to his side, President Joe Biden touted the $1.6 billion in federal funding for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, and the elbow grease it took to make it happen.
Joe Biden visited this popular Cincinnati restaurant on Wednesday
President Joe Biden grabbed a bite to eat at a local restaurant while visiting Greater Cincinnati on Wednesday. Biden, who spoke in Covington to tout a $1.6 billion federal investment to upgrade the Brent Spence Bridge, followed up his speech by going to Just Q’in BBQ in Walnut Hills. He arrived at the...
Traffic issues over as President Biden leaves the Tri-State
Bridges were shut down as the president's rolling motorcade went from CVG to Covington, and then up to Walnut Hills in Cincinnati.
Photos: President Biden visits Covington to talk infrastructure, jobs
President Joe Biden made a stop in Covington Wednesday to speak about the infrastructure bill that is helping to fund the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. He also spoke about jobs and bipartisanship.
Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Monday. The White House is starting 2023 aiming for the kind of bipartisan support that brought about the passage of last year’s CHIPS Act to boost U.S. production of microchips. Later this week, Biden is slated to appear with Senate Minority Leader Mitch…
Did You Know? It’s Illegal to Leave the House if you Have a Common Cold in Washington
It's that time of year when common colds are more common than usual. Noses are running, Nyquil is more scarce and sick days are being used more than typical. But did you know that in the state of Washington it's actually against the law for you to leave the house? It could get you a ticket and have to pay a fee.
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who was elected to Congress in November's midterm election and will be the first member of Gen Z to be in Congress, says he was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C. due to bad credit.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio
Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
State "Stimulus Checks" in 2023 – Which States Are Still Sending Payments
Residents in a handful of states could still receive a tax rebate check or other payment in 2023.
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow Will Retire, Opening Up Seat In Key Swing State
Following Democrats' strong performance in the 2022 election, Stabenow, 72, says it's time to "pass the torch" to a younger generation.
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As the new year looms, so does a slew of new laws and regulations in across the U.S. While they’re mostly on the state level, much of this legislation will have major impacts across country. MINIMUM WAGE. Amid inflation and no changes on the federal...
With Federal Boost, Massive Bridge Project Finally Set to Move Forward
President Biden will visit the Cincinnati area Wednesday to tout one of the biggest accomplishments of the 2021 infrastructure law to date: an agreement to upgrade an existing bridge and build a new crossing between Ohio and Kentucky. The two states long disagreed over how a new bridge should be...
U-Haul Releases Records that Prove Americans are Fleeing Blue States in Massive Numbers
In Fact, so many are leaving California, Illinois, Michigan, and New York for red states like Texas and Florida, U-Haul actually ran out of trucks. The newest release of geographical data from Uhaul shows that Americans are engaging in interstate relocation with a never-before-seen fervor. What’s more, many believe that politics and economics are the driving factors and there is some evidence to support that conclusion.
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.1 Billion to Improve Four Nationally Significant Bridges Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s First Large Bridge Grants
$2.1 Billion in Fiscal Year 2022 Large Bridge Project Grants will make critical improvements to bridges that are a vital link for local residents, communities and economies. Large Bridge Project Grants follow $5.3B in FY23 Bridge Formula Funding and $18.4M in FY22 Bridge Planning Grants earlier this year. WASHINGTON –...
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late December
Migrants arriving in Washington, D.C.Photo byTwitter. On Thursday, December 29, a bus of migrants arrived early near the home of Vice Present Kamala Harris in the Naval Observatory. This is less than a week after sending three buses to Washington, D.C. which caused a lot of backlash for Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Democrat Leaders Fight Over Who Has to Care for Migrants
The U.S. immigration system needs a major overhaul, said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.
Democratic governor sending migrants to NYC
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state is “honoring our values of treating people with dignity and respect” by transporting migrants to cities like New York City and Chicago; however, New York City Mayor Eric Adams called it “inhumane.” While New York has received thousands of migrants from other states for months, thus far they have only come from Republican-led Texas and Arizona, which had a GOP governor last year. Colorado’s Polis is a Democrat, like Adams. ...
27 states to raise minimum wage in 2023
Twenty-seven states rang in the new year with increases or planned increases to their minimum wage rate. Most took effect Jan. 1, but others will become effective later in the year. The minimum wage will reach or exceed $15 an hour in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington and parts of New...
Republican state puts banks on notice over wokeness: 'Won’t be tolerated'
Kentucky's state treasurer announced an aggressive measure Monday to fight back against financial institutions' efforts to push green energy and boycott fossil fuel production.
