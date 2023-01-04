ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Monday. The White House is starting 2023 aiming for the kind of bipartisan support that brought about the passage of last year’s CHIPS Act to boost U.S. production of microchips. Later this week, Biden is slated to appear with Senate Minority Leader Mitch…
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio

Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As the new year looms, so does a slew of new laws and regulations in across the U.S. While they’re mostly on the state level, much of this legislation will have major impacts across country. MINIMUM WAGE. Amid inflation and no changes on the federal...
U-Haul Releases Records that Prove Americans are Fleeing Blue States in Massive Numbers

In Fact, so many are leaving California, Illinois, Michigan, and New York for red states like Texas and Florida, U-Haul actually ran out of trucks. The newest release of geographical data from Uhaul shows that Americans are engaging in interstate relocation with a never-before-seen fervor. What’s more, many believe that politics and economics are the driving factors and there is some evidence to support that conclusion.
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.1 Billion to Improve Four Nationally Significant Bridges Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s First Large Bridge Grants

$2.1 Billion in Fiscal Year 2022 Large Bridge Project Grants will make critical improvements to bridges that are a vital link for local residents, communities and economies. Large Bridge Project Grants follow $5.3B in FY23 Bridge Formula Funding and $18.4M in FY22 Bridge Planning Grants earlier this year. WASHINGTON –...
Potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.
Democratic governor sending migrants to NYC

(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state is “honoring our values of treating people with dignity and respect” by transporting migrants to cities like New York City and Chicago; however, New York City Mayor Eric Adams called it “inhumane.” While New York has received thousands of migrants from other states for months, thus far they have only come from Republican-led Texas and Arizona, which had a GOP governor last year. Colorado’s Polis is a Democrat, like Adams. ...
COLORADO STATE
27 states to raise minimum wage in 2023

Twenty-seven states rang in the new year with increases or planned increases to their minimum wage rate. Most took effect Jan. 1, but others will become effective later in the year. The minimum wage will reach or exceed $15 an hour in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington and parts of New...
